LAPORTE — The state has rolled out a new strategy aimed at improving one of the worst infant mortality rates in the nation.
The OB Navigation Project will begin next year in the 20 highest risk counties, which include Lake and LaPorte, said Dr. Kris Box, the Indiana State Health Commissioner during a presentation Monday at the public library in LaPorte.
Box said the primary focus is contacting more women about prenatal care and other programs related to the health of a child during and after pregnancy then getting expectant mothers enrolled.
She said service referrals are done already at the local level, but the state taking more of a lead role adds resources and creates more of a networking process, so fewer people needing services fall between the cracks.
‘’We are going to attach women as early as possible in pregnancy to support services within their communities,’’ Box said.
In 2017, she said Indiana, with 602 babies dying prior to and after birth, had the seventh worst infant mortality rate in the nation and highest in the Midwest.
Box said the goal is to reduce the annual death total to about 400 by 2024.
ISDH is working closely with the Family and Social Services Administration to identify and contact women on Medicaid early in their pregnancy about the services.
Presently, only about 11% of Indiana families eligible for the support are signed up.
The wide range of services also includes access to transportation and gainful employment, factors that can also have positive socio-economic benefits to the health of children.
‘’We really want to increase that number,’’ Box said.
The initiative stems from House Enrolled Act 1007, signed by the Gov. Eric Holcomb in May.
Box said the project is similar to the collaborative effort that has noticeably reduced the number of opioid deaths statewide in recent years.
‘’It’s a huge challenge but I believe we can come together in that same way to address infant mortality,’’ she said.
Box, a gynecologist and obstetrician for 30-years, said lack of prenatal care during the first trimester and smoking during pregnancy are leading causes of premature and low-weight births.
According to ISDH, the number of women smoking during pregnancy statewide is about twice the 6.9% national average.
In LaPorte, 22% of expectant mothers smoke, according to ISDH.
And 41% of women in LaPorte County don’t receive prenatal care during their first trimester, compared to 23% nationwide, according to ISDH.
‘’We’re using our data to recognize women as early as possible in pregnancy so that we can assist communities to know about these women and engage them earlier,’’ Box said.