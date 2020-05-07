Stream 'Line of Duty' while spending hours at home

Every week, until a sense of normalcy is restored, we will be providing Cabin Fever Essentials, all of which can be viewed on major streaming platforms.
“Line of Duty”
Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, Adrian Dunbar
Five seasons, 29 episodes
Original air dates: 2012-2019
All seasons streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime
The deeper you can dig into the crime, the cops, and the criminals, the bigger the canvas you have to create something for the ages: think “True Detective’s” 2014 inaugural season.
U.K. crime dramas, more often than not, seem one step ahead of stateside shows.” “Broadchurch” predated “Detective” by a year and its first season is as masterful as what Nic Pizzolatto, Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey created on these shores.
“Line of Duty,” came a year before “Broadchurch” and remains one of the U.K.s most watched and acclaimed series.
Each season, a new crime leads to action by AC-12, a division of the British police’s anti-corruption division. Whether directly or indirectly, the crime involves and leads to the investigation of, as the Brits put it, “bent coppers.” The roads taken throughout each season swing in wild and unexpected directions, and the final verdicts are often tragic for both the investigated and investigators. Also another layer is peeled on a larger tale running throughout the series, as the trio attempt to uncover a crime syndicate possibly running high within its ranks.
Martin Compston, Vicky McClure are “Duty’s constants, respectively, as inspectors Steve Arnott and Kate Fleming. Adrian Dunbar is stellar as their boss, superintendent Ted Hastings, who may or may not have a skeleton or two in his closet. The lineup of bent coppers “Duty” creator and main writer Jed Mercurio has assembled over the course of the show’s five seasons is stellar as well. The inaugural season saw Lennie James, best known on these shores as Morgan Jones on both “Walking Dead” shows, and Keeley Hawes, an acting institution in her homeland, is arguably the best subject to be put under AC-12’s’ microscope over the course of the show’s run thus far.
As with many U.K. dramas, crime or otherwise, Mercurio and “Duty” know how to tell a compelling tale without cutting corners or overstaying its welcome. The last four seasons are each six episodes long, which are all that is needed to get from point A to a mind-blowing point B.
