Streaming platforms offer answer to cabin fever

Every week, until a sense of normalcy is restored, we will be providing “Cabin Fever Essentials,” all of which can be viewed on major streaming platforms.
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Noomi Rapace, Michael Nyqvist
152 minutes
Originally released 2009
“The Girl Who Played With Fire”
Noomi Rapace, Michael Nyqvist
129 minutes
Originally released 2009
“The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest”
Noomi Rapace, Michael Nyqvist
129 minutes
Originally released 2009
All Streaming on Amazon Prime
With nearly a decade of hindsight, the attempted big-screen Americanization of the gone-too-soon Swedish journalist and author Stieg Larsson’s internationally bestselling trilogy – “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” was a doomed endeavor. Yes, director David Fincher’s “Tattoo,” which features Daniel Craig as investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist, is a worthy watch, was an awards favorite and fared well at the box office, but not enough to Hollywood-ize Larsson’s psychological crime tomes into a billion dollar-generating series.
Plus, the Swedish “Tattoo,” which came a couple years prior to Fincher’s adaptation are already near perfect, as are Larsson’s sequels, “The Girl Who Played With Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest.”
“Tattoo” finds Nyqvist’s Blomkvist, awaiting a brief prison sentence after being found guilty of libel, pared with Lisabeth Salander, a mostly self-sufficient researcher who knows her way around the internet and suffering through no small amount of personal trauma, to solve a decades-old case of a missing and presumed murdered teenage girl from a prominent family. Salander is the focus of “Fire” and “Hornet” after she is presumed to have committed multiple murders and Blomkvist sets out to prove her innocence.
In Larsson’s homeland, “Tattoo” was published as “Men Who Hate Women,” which is fitting for all three books and films. Those behind “Tattoo’s” missing teen and Salander’s framing are all men, all older and with wide ranges of power and influence and whose truly heinous crimes and histories come to light as a result of the respective investigations.
Noomi Rapace is Salander in the Swedish trilogy, and her performance as the multi-talented, complex heroine and survivor is one for the ages. While Saander is no angel herself, her indifference towards nearly everyone with whom she crosses paths is just one of several personal flaws. Armchair psychologists can debate a nest of other personal quirks.
Rapace brings Salander from the page to the screen in what are unforgettable performances throughout the trilogy. Rooney Mara and Claire Foy’s turns as Salander in American productions are both solid, but Rapace truly owns Salander here.
Combined, “Tattoo,” “Fire” and “Hornet” runs a little more than seven hours. While the first two films are fascinating – “Fire” adds a villain with one wild genetic defect into the mix worth watching out for – “Hornet” limps, somewhat, to the finish line to bring Salander and Co.’s tale to a close. Still, these three films make for a terrific way to spend a long day or evening with. These stories – and Rapace’s performance – will stay with viewers for a long time.
Do note all three films are for mature audiences.
A stellar article about author Larsson’s life and his books can be found at https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/the-mystery-of-the-dragon-tattoo-stieg-larsson-the-worlds-bestselling-and-most-enigmatic-author-231910/
