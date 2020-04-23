Streaming platforms offer answer to cabin fever

Plus, the Swedish “Tattoo,” which came a couple years prior to Fincher’s adaptation are already near perfect, as are Larsson’s sequels, “The Girl Who Played With Fire” and “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest.”

“Tattoo” finds Nyqvist’s Blomkvist, awaiting a brief prison sentence after being found guilty of libel, pared with Lisabeth Salander, a mostly self-sufficient researcher who knows her way around the internet and suffering through no small amount of personal trauma, to solve a decades-old case of a missing and presumed murdered teenage girl from a prominent family. Salander is the focus of “Fire” and “Hornet” after she is presumed to have committed multiple murders and Blomkvist sets out to prove her innocence.

In Larsson’s homeland, “Tattoo” was published as “Men Who Hate Women,” which is fitting for all three books and films. Those behind “Tattoo’s” missing teen and Salander’s framing are all men, all older and with wide ranges of power and influence and whose truly heinous crimes and histories come to light as a result of the respective investigations.