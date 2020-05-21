Streaming programs provide cure for cabin fever

Every week, until a sense of normalcy is restored and out-of-home events, such as festivals, plays, art exhibits and concerts are the norm rather than the exception, we will be providing Cabin Fever Essentials, all of which can be viewed on major streaming platforms.
“Sons of Anarchy”
Charlie Hunnam, Maggie Siff, Katey Sagal, Ron Perlman, Kim Coates
Seven seasons, 96 episodes
Originally aired 2008-2014
All seasons streaming on Hulu
For this writer, “Sons of Anarchy” was the last “must see TV” program watched in the traditional sense.
Whether it was by design from FX, the network who aired “Sons of Anarchy,” or “Sons” crater Kurt Sutter, “Sons” episodes ran at their scheduled time with few encore showings.
Unlike, say, “The Walking Dead” or “Breaking Bad,” which regularly ran previous season re-runs or their back catalogue of season as a whole as lead-ups to new seasons, new “Sons” installments ran as planned, and that was it. Sure, TIVO/DVR were options during the show’s 2008-14 run, but those luxuries weren’t as accessible – or easy on the wallet –as they are today, especially during the show’s early seasons.
Sutter made his bones as a writer on “The Shield,” which surely served him well when stepping out on his own for “Sons,” and fans of both “Shield” and “Sons” can draw many comparisons between the former’s protagonist, Vic Mackey, and “Sons’” center Jax Teller. Similarities between sons and William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” given both the show and play’s complex and tragic familial drama, were and are regularly cited.
Teller is the vice president of SAMCRO, a motorcycle club in central California led by his stepfather, Clay Morrow and founded by Morrow and his Teller’s long-deceased father. Gun-running, shakedowns, prostitution and pornography, territorial battles with rival clubs and, later, drug running, keep SAMCRO busy despite Teller’s wish to rid the club and himself of those elements and go legit.
From SAMCRO rivals to law enforcement entities attempting to put the gang out of business to SAMCRO members and their loved ones, the casualty count is high. And gory. And often unexpected. By the show’s final episode, very few of the characters “Sons” fans grew to love and despise remain standing.
The cast Sutter assembled to bring “Sons” to the screen is amazing: That this cast was not recognized, as a whole or individually in the awards circles, is befuddling.
Charlie Hunnam turn as Teller made him a near-household name to where he signed on – and luckily for him, begged off – the “Fifty Shades” trilogy, Ron Pearlman’s turn as Morrow is perfectly diabolical and Kim Coates’ Tig Trager is the perfect right hand man as well as the source of occasionally much-needed comic relief.
“Sons’” MVPs, though, are Katey Segal and Maggie Siff. Segal is Gemma, Teller’s mother, Morrow’s wife, and the source of much of the chaos and tragedy throughout the show. Siff is Tara Knowles, Teller’s significant other and, despite her involvement with SAMCRO, the show’s lone moral compass regardless of how and to what degree her own hands are dirtied by SAMCRO affiliation.
Sutter returned to the outlaw motorcycle gang world two years ago with “Mayans M.C.” It was a riveting watch with potential to evolve into its own legendary status. Comparisons to “Sons,” at this juncture at least, would be unfair, as the trail blazed by “Sutter” and “Sons” is one that would be hard for anyone to follow: why “Sons” isn’t mentioned alongside the “Wires,” “Sopranos” and “Breaking Bads” on “groundbreaking TV shows of the last 20 years” lists is befuddling.
