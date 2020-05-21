Streaming programs provide cure for cabin fever

Sutter made his bones as a writer on “The Shield,” which surely served him well when stepping out on his own for “Sons,” and fans of both “Shield” and “Sons” can draw many comparisons between the former’s protagonist, Vic Mackey, and “Sons’” center Jax Teller. Similarities between sons and William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” given both the show and play’s complex and tragic familial drama, were and are regularly cited.

Teller is the vice president of SAMCRO, a motorcycle club in central California led by his stepfather, Clay Morrow and founded by Morrow and his Teller’s long-deceased father. Gun-running, shakedowns, prostitution and pornography, territorial battles with rival clubs and, later, drug running, keep SAMCRO busy despite Teller’s wish to rid the club and himself of those elements and go legit.

From SAMCRO rivals to law enforcement entities attempting to put the gang out of business to SAMCRO members and their loved ones, the casualty count is high. And gory. And often unexpected. By the show’s final episode, very few of the characters “Sons” fans grew to love and despise remain standing.

The cast Sutter assembled to bring “Sons” to the screen is amazing: That this cast was not recognized, as a whole or individually in the awards circles, is befuddling.