Streaming shows remain good ways to battle cabin fever

The following programs are good picks to add to your viewing menu while staying home. They can be viewed on major streaming platforms.
“Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool”
Released 2019, 115 minutes
Narrated by Carl Lumbly
Streaming on Netflix
“Chasing Trane”
Released 2016, 99 minutes
Narrated by Denzel Washington
Streaming on Netflix
At 10 episodes and an aggregated running time of nearly 20 hours, Ken Burns 2001 “Jazz” was certainly a comprehensive overview of its subject. It can be argued, though, that Burns and Co. gave the '50s through the mid-'70s, when Miles Davis’ continued reinventions propelled the genre, short shrift.
Directed by acclaimed documentarian Stanley Nelson Jr., “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” attempts to right Burns’ argued oversight by putting Davis front and center. For passive jazz fans or documentary buffs, Nelson certainly succeeds.
There’s plenty in Davis’ musical output and off-stage life to warrant a feature length documentary. Born in southern Illinois, Davis – accurately and in his own words – “changed music five or six times.”
The evidence behind this boast is easy to trace: for the uninitiated, start with Davis’ Prestige Records releases in the mid '50s, then go to 1959’s essential “A Kind of Blue.” From there, it’s “Sketches of Spain” a year after “Blue” to 1970’s fusion masterwork “.....Brew” with a final stop at 1972’s “On The Corner.” That there’s no shortage of drama – drugs, multiple marriages and relationships and a cantankerous personality – will (for better or for worse) appeal to casual viewers.
John Coltrane was one of many MVP’s in Davis’ lineup in the mid and late '50s: it can be argued his contributions’ to “Blue” are as essential as his former bandleader and, to many, bested his old boss when he stepped out on his own.
Having helmed one of the finest music documentaries in the '10s with “Who is Harry Nilsson (and Why is Everybody Talking About Him)?” director John Scheinfeld set his sights on Coltrane with 2016’ “Chasing Trane.”
Coltrane’s musical output span in his own right is a fraction of Davis’ - his debut was released in 1957 and his final collection of original material came out months after his passing in 1967. Yet Coltrane pushed boundaries, both in and beyond jazz, that can be heard across the musical spectrum today.
Like Davis, Coltrane derailed his career and nearly lost his life to drugs, something Scheinfeld doesn’t sugarcoat in “Trane.” That Coltrane conquered his demons to create career-defining works – 1958’s “Blue Train,” 1960’s “Giant Steps” and 1965’s “A Love Supreme” are only the tip of the iceberg – is as great an accomplishment as the music itself.
If there is anything to be faulted with both “Cool” and “Trane,” it’s length or lack of: both Davis and Coltrane’s contributions to music have been long established and there are certainly more stories – musical and otherwise – that can be told here. It pretty much would go without saying that Davis and Coltrane aficionados would welcome extended versions of both films.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!