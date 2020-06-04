Streaming shows remain good ways to battle cabin fever

The evidence behind this boast is easy to trace: for the uninitiated, start with Davis’ Prestige Records releases in the mid '50s, then go to 1959’s essential “A Kind of Blue.” From there, it’s “Sketches of Spain” a year after “Blue” to 1970’s fusion masterwork “.....Brew” with a final stop at 1972’s “On The Corner.” That there’s no shortage of drama – drugs, multiple marriages and relationships and a cantankerous personality – will (for better or for worse) appeal to casual viewers.

John Coltrane was one of many MVP’s in Davis’ lineup in the mid and late '50s: it can be argued his contributions’ to “Blue” are as essential as his former bandleader and, to many, bested his old boss when he stepped out on his own.

Having helmed one of the finest music documentaries in the '10s with “Who is Harry Nilsson (and Why is Everybody Talking About Him)?” director John Scheinfeld set his sights on Coltrane with 2016’ “Chasing Trane.”

Coltrane’s musical output span in his own right is a fraction of Davis’ - his debut was released in 1957 and his final collection of original material came out months after his passing in 1967. Yet Coltrane pushed boundaries, both in and beyond jazz, that can be heard across the musical spectrum today.