Study: 'Sociability' hormone didn't help kids with autism

Without accompanying behavior therapy or guidance, however, that effect could be negative, he said. He cited a hypothetical example in which a child with autism gets a squirt of oxytocin each morning and starts paying more attention to other kids on the school bus. What if the enhanced attention helps the child realize that the kids are being mean and bullying?

“This is a very important study because it does say that just willy-nilly giving daily administrations of oxytocin is not going to lead to improvement," Young said. “Hopefully physicians and parents will learn from this and say this is not something we give as a vitamin” without other treatment.

Joyce Galaverna’s son was 13 when he enrolled in the study in 2015. He tolerated the treatments but his behavior showed no improvement.

“The irritability and anxiety levels pretty much stayed the same throughout the study," she said.

The North Carolina family never learned if he had received oxytocin or the placebo.

While the study outcome was a disappointment, Galaverna said her son, Andre, did improve after puberty pangs eased and he enrolled in a nurturing private school. He finished high school in June and now has a part-time job.