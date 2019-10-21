Subtle Defense

The ACBL's annual Youth NABC, held at its Summer Championships, drew hundreds of young players -- a good sign for the game's future.
Many juniors competed in the major events. In the Open Pairs (reported by Robin Hilyard), East was 17-year-old Ethan Wood of Dover, Mass. When North-South roared into six spades, Ethan declined to sacrifice at seven diamonds. West led a low diamond, and dummy threw a club. Instead of playing the textbook queen, the lower of his equal honors, Ethan followed with the king.
OPENING BID
That play -- apparently denying the queen -- convinced declarer that East had the king of trumps for his opening bid. Instead of finessing in trumps, South led to the ace. He lost a trump and a club.
Declarer might have gone right; if East held the king of trumps, West had nothing resembling a raise to two diamonds. But concealment on defense is a subtle art, and if a junior player foresaw the possible effect of playing his king of diamonds, he is to be admired.
DAILY QUESTION
You hold: S Q 9 6 4 2 H J 4 D A C J 9 7 5 3. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he bids two diamonds. What do you say?
ANSWER: Your hand is not strong enough to bid 2NT -- you would promise about 11 points -- and certainly not to bid three clubs, which would commit your side to game. Nor should you rebid two spades with a ragged five-card suit. Bid two hearts. Partner should expect only a tolerance for hearts, not real support.