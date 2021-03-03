Sullair names second CEO in a year after a promotion

MICHIGAN CITY — One of Michigan City's largest industrial employers has named its second CEO in a year after current Sullair President and CEO Charlie Takeuchi was promoted by parent company Hitachi.
Sullair, one of country's top air compressor manufacturers, is naming John Randall its new president and CEO effective on April 1, which is when Takeuchi will become president of Tokyo-based Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems.
Takeuchi became Sullair's chief operating officer in 2017 after the Japan-based company acquired Sullair, which has made air compressors for the manufacturing, energy, food processing and construction sectors in LaPorte County since 1965.
He helped oversee the integration of the two companies and became Sullair's president and CEO on April 1 of last year.
“It has been an honor and privilege to spend the last 3 ½ years with Sullair and serve alongside our global workforce. It has always been, and will always be, about our people, and there are no words to adequately express my gratitude to them. With Sullair, a primary business within the HIES organization, I look forward to supporting John and Sullair in my new capacity as president of HIES. John is an articulate and thoughtful leader who is well-respected amongst our employees, channel partners and other key stakeholders. I look forward to seeing first-hand what Sullair accomplishes in the years to come.”
Takeuchi, who has worked for Hitachi for 30 years, will return to Tokyo, where he will oversee manufacturing and sales of industrial components and equipment.
Randall has served as president Sullair Asia for more than two years and is moving from Suzhou, China to Michigan City. He served as vice president of global engineering for Sullair for nearly five years and previously worked for 24 years for Navistar, where he helped launch a plant in India.
“I have been honored to be a part of the Sullair leadership team over the past six years, and I am excited and energized to lead Sullair into the next phase of our journey,” Randall said. “Together with the Sullair leadership team, and our global workforce of 1,000 employees, I will work to build on the strong foundation Charlie has put in place. I am confident about our company’s future and look forward to accelerating the value we bring to our customers.”
Sullair, a Hitachi Group company, makes air compressors in Michigan City and Suzhou, China. Its parent company employs more than 300,000 people worldwide and brought in more than $80 billion in revenue last year.