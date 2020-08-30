Summer business roundup: Highlights of the season in the Region

COVID-19 challenges persist through summer
Gov. Eric Holcomb kept Indiana at stage 4.5 of his five-stage Back on Track reopening plan through the summer as the state continued to record significant number of new COVID-19 cases.
At stage 4.5, social gatherings were limited to 250 people, retailers were allowed to open to 100% capacity and restaurant dining rooms at 75%, provided sanitizing guidelines and social distancing practices are followed.
Most other entities were permitted to operate at 50% capacity, including bars and nightclubs; cultural, entertainment and tourist sites; movie theaters and bowling alleys; amusement parks, water parks, funplexes and raceways.
Indiana originally was scheduled to reach stage 5, with no capacity limits and the state open for fairs, festivals and sporting events, on the Fourth of July. The governor instead set the state at stage 4.5 on July 1.
Later that month, Holbomb signed an executive order directing Hoosiers to wear face coverings, such as masks, in all public spaces where it's not possible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
The governor explained that a mask mandate, in addition to protecting Hoosier health amid the coronavirus pandemic, would help ensure Indiana's economy coul remain open, even as the COVID-19 case count and hospitalizations increase in the state and across the country.
"I want to stay open. I want to continue to not just make sure that it's safe to go back, whether it's school or it's work. But that we have the ability to get our economy still moving," Holcomb said. "This is about lives and livelihoods."
Holcomb said the timing is right for all Hoosiers to "mask up" to bring some consistency to what he described as a "hodgepodge" of local mask orders — of dubious enforceability — to keep the virus under control in Indiana, and to save businesses in the state from a potential second shutdown.
"So many of our businesses are back online. We're seeing positive trends," Holcomb said. "We're moving in the right direction. We want to continue moving in the right direction."
Horseshoe part of nation's largest gaming company — for now
Eldorado Resorts Inc. closed on its $17.3 billion acquisition of the Horseshoe Casino's parent company, Caesars Entertainment Corp., in July and rebranded the combined entity as Caesars Entertainment Inc.
The "new" Caesars owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including eight on the Las Vegas Strip, five Indiana casinos, two in Illinois, and gaming facilities in 13 additional states, along with Caesars Rewards, the largest casino loyalty program with more than 60 million members.
The Horseshoe, however, will likley not be part of that future for much longer after the Indiana Gaming Commission on July 10 ordered Caesars to sell three properties by the end of the year as a condition of approving Eldorado's purchase plans.
The Gaming Commission unanimously agreed that allowing a single operator to run five Indiana casinos — which together generated nearly 60% of the $590.8 million in gaming taxes paid to the state during the 2019 budget year — is an "undue economic concentration" of the gaming industry in the Hoosier State.
As a result, Caesars decided to sell the Horseshoe, Caesars Southern Indiana in Elizabeth, and the Tropicana Casino in Evansville to new operators.
It is retaining the two suburban Indianapolis horse track casinos, Harrah's Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand.
The Horseshoe Casino opened on Lake Michigan in 1996 as the Empress Casino. It was acquired in 1999 by Jack Binion's Horseshoe company, the casino was rebranded as the Horseshoe in 2001, and sold in 2004 to Harrah's Entertainment, later known as Caesars.
The current half-billion dollar casino boat and attached top-of-the-line amenities, including multiple restaurants, bars and The Venue performance space, were built between 2006 and 2008. The Venue got a top-to-bottom remodel last year.
MonoSol opens plant in Lebanon
Merrillville-based MonoSol, which makes water-soluble film for Tide Pods and other popular products, welcomed Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb for a grand opening celebration of its new $72 million facility in Lebanon in July.
The company, a major supplier to Procter & Gamble and whose products are used worldwide, originally intended to host the grand opening in May and a groundbreaking for a new plant in Poland in June, but the COVID-19 pandemic dashed both those plans.
So MonoSol instead hosted a ribbon-cutting online via Zoom, with just a small group of employees, customers, local officials, the governor and a delegation from its Japan-based parent company Kuraray.
MonoSol started production of water-soluble films for laundry and dishwashing detergent pods at the new Lebanon plant in February, and adopted stronger health and safety measures after coronavirus hit.
The factory is MonoSol’s fourth in Indiana.
Port celebrates 50th anniversary
The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, which brings international commerce to Northwest Indiana's shores, marked the 50th anniversary of its grand opening with a July ceremony that included pomp, many dignitaries and the Goodyear blimp circling overhead.
The deepwater port on Lake Michigan has connected the Region to the wider world via trade since 1970. A pillar of the Northwest Indiana economy, it contributes an estimated $4.8 billion a year in economic activity and supports an estimated 30,000 jobs.
The public port, located near the point Burns Ditch enters Lake Michigan in Porter County, had been planned for years before welcoming its first ships a half century ago.
“It all really started to come together in 1961 when visionary leaders decided that Indiana should invest in freight transportation and develop an intermodal port,” Port Director Ian Hirt said. “Since then, the port has far exceeded original expectations by generating significant economic rewards for Northwest Indiana and the entire state.”
Indiana Gov. Roger Branigin and the Indiana General Assembly dedicated $35 million to the port's construction, which followed the development of the St. Lawrence Seaway, which allows international vessels to travel from the Atlantic Ocean down the St. Lawrence River into the Great Lakes in the United States and Canada.
Nestled between the ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor and U.S. Steel Midwest Plant steel mills, the port encompasses 600 acres and is home to 30 companies, many steel-related.
The port now unloads around 75 ships, 376 barges, 300 Great Lakes vessels, 9,000 rail cars and 350,000 trucks a year.
NIPSCO adds more solar to energy mix
NIPSCO reached an agreement in July with the owner of two Indiana-based solar farms to buy electricity as part of the utility’s plan to be coal-free by 2028.
The two 20-year purchase power agreements with subsidiaries of renewable energy developer NextEra Energy Resources are expected to supply up to 300 megawatts beginning in mid-2023.
The solar projects are in Boone and Henry counties. They include Brickyard Solar, a 200 MW project with an estimated 675,000 solar panels in Boone County. The Henry County project is Greensboro Solar, which will provide 100 MW of solar and 30 MW of battery storage. The project will include an estimated 329,500 solar panels. NIPSCO will purchase the power directly from the NextEra subsidiaries developing the projects.
The two projects were selected after NIPSCO issued a Request for Proposals in late 2019. The company’s shift to renewable electricity sources was outlined in its 2018 NIPSCO Integrated Resource Plan, which concluded that wind and solar resources would be lower cost sources.
NIPSCO, a subsidiary of Merrillville-based NiSource, said it expects to announce additional renewable projects later this year.
Region home sales strong
After a drastic dip in home sales in the region in May, the real estate business bounced back in June while still battling a shortage of homes to sell.
“We took a blitz in May with a 31% drop in sales compared to May 2019,” Peter Novak, CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, said.
Novak said the demand remains high, and, in June, sales bounced back to near June 2019 levels, going from 721 sales in May in the seven-county area overseen by GNIAR to 1,051 in June. GNIAR represents Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties.
“Real estate is a seasonal business with more people putting their homes on the market in the warm months. The inventory has not picked up enough in the warm months this year to meet the demand, and I think it is COVID-19 related,” Novak said.
Region construction firms honored for work, safety
Multiple Region construction firms were honored in July for their work and safety records by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and the Construction Advancement Foundation. Among them were:
• The Pangere Corp. won CAF's Commercial Contractor of the Year for its work on the new $42.8 million Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point, the $4.1 million St. Catherine Hospital infusion center in East Chicago, and a $1.5 million interior renovation of an Aldi’s supermarket in Valparaiso.
• Hasse Construction Co. was named CAF's Industrial Contractor of the Year for its work on the $12 million walking beam furnace project at ArcelorMittal, Burns Harbor, a $2.2 million project for Cargill Pacman, a $2.1 million specialty powder warehouse for Cargill, and a $1.8 million expansion of a NIPSCO substation in Munster. The firm won Industrial Capital Project of the Year for the project at ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor and Public Works Project of the Year for the $11 million Bulldog Park buildout in Crown Point.
• Reith-Riley Construction Co. was awarded CAF's Highway Contractor of the Year for its work on a $60 million Indiana Toll Road project, the $2 million Lake County Community Crossings project, and the $2.3 million Willowcreek Road project in Portage.
• Tonn and Blank Construction earned CAF's Commercial Project of the Year for the $34 million Dean and Barbara White Southlake YMCA project.
• K2 Industrial Services earned NWIBRT's Contractor of the Year award.
• Cargill won NWIBRT's Owner Excellence in Leadership award.
• Total Safety U.S. Inc. received NWIBRT's Company of the Year award. •
