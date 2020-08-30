Summer business roundup: Highlights of the season in the Region

"I want to stay open. I want to continue to not just make sure that it's safe to go back, whether it's school or it's work. But that we have the ability to get our economy still moving," Holcomb said. "This is about lives and livelihoods."

Holcomb said the timing is right for all Hoosiers to "mask up" to bring some consistency to what he described as a "hodgepodge" of local mask orders — of dubious enforceability — to keep the virus under control in Indiana, and to save businesses in the state from a potential second shutdown.

"So many of our businesses are back online. We're seeing positive trends," Holcomb said. "We're moving in the right direction. We want to continue moving in the right direction."

Horseshoe part of nation's largest gaming company — for now

Eldorado Resorts Inc. closed on its $17.3 billion acquisition of the Horseshoe Casino's parent company, Caesars Entertainment Corp., in July and rebranded the combined entity as Caesars Entertainment Inc.

The "new" Caesars owns and operates more than 55 casino properties worldwide, including eight on the Las Vegas Strip, five Indiana casinos, two in Illinois, and gaming facilities in 13 additional states, along with Caesars Rewards, the largest casino loyalty program with more than 60 million members.