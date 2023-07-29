The Times Media Co. and the Home Builders Association of Northwest Indiana are again teaming up to present the popular Summer Home Showcase, an annual event that opens the doors to a wonderful selection of houses.

The two-weekend event features some of the newest construction, move-in ready homes and ready-to-build lots in a variety of settings.

Held from noon-4 p.m. July 29th & 30th and August 5th & 6th the tour is a free, multi-location event. No appointments are needed to visit these dream houses built by many of Northwest Indiana's premier builders.

"We love partnering with the HBA and bringing our home tour to the communities we serve," says Roxanne Olejnik, Advertising Sales Director for Times Media Co. "Northwest Indiana has so many talented builders, and this event is a great opportunity for them to showcase their work. Most builders will be on location, which makes it a great opportunity to get all your questions answered from the building experts themselves.

Whether you're ready to buy, just gathering ideas for remodeling or redecorating or trying to determine which of the many neighborhoods, cities and communities in Northwest Indiana are best for you, the showcase is the perfect place for all. The tour features homes, paired villas, condominiums, townhomes and cottages suited to a variety of life stages including growing families looking for more space, empty-nesters desiring maintenance-free options so they can enjoy their free time (and avoid shoveling snow or mowing lawns) and first-time owners.

Settings include city, country and suburban environments throughout Lake and Porter Counties. Featured communities also offer different lifestyle options from country-living to easy access to Chicago, retail and restaurants, health care, outdoor activities, and other amenities. With houses available in every price range, those considering building a new home will find the perfect dwelling within their budget in the location and style that best fulfills their dreams.

Each new home on the tour showcases the latest in dynamic trends including amenities, upgrades, energy-saving technology, storage, styles, floorplans smart home options, structured wiring, home automation, security systems, materials, colors and new looks inside and out.

The showcase is also a great opportunity to meet Region builders and their design team members, many of whom will be on hand to answer questions.

That's particularly important in such a hot housing market.

Participating builders also enjoy meeting with those on the tour as it gives them the opportunity to hear what shoppers are looking for in a new home. It's a win-win by providing builders with the information they need to design and build the homes clients want. And for clients, it helps them understand the builders' philosophy and their commitment to providing high quality houses with the latest in technologies and cost saving energy efficiencies.

These popular showcases are one of the ways the Home Builders Association helps connect buyers to the Region's premier builders and tradespeople. HBA of NWI represents more than 275 members in all facets of the building community. For more than a quarter of a century, the organization has been instrumental in working locally, statewide and nationally to improve and elevate the building industry in the Region. These efforts have ensured that high standards of construction and development are met while incorporating sensitivity to the natural surroundings that reflect HBA of NWI's commitment to enhancing the community's quality of life.

Visit nwi.com/summershowcase for more information.