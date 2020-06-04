Summertime, and the living is uneasy for Jason Isbell

“I felt like I had a certain perspective on it that I hadn't had before,” he said. “I'm sure that perspective will change with time. I felt a little bit safer doing that and a little bit more qualified.”

Before, he was reluctant to revisit the man he was before, a self-reckoning necessary to write a line like “last night I let myself remember times I forgot a woman's name.”

It may get easier, he concludes, but it never gets easy.

Isbell's inability to acknowledge the pressure that he felt while songwriting caused such conflict with Shires that, for 10 days, she moved out of their house and into a nearby hotel. They talked about the difficulties for an article in The New York Times that felt, in part, like an uncomfortable peek into a marriage counseling session.

Too much information?

“I didn't regret saying any of those things,” Isbell said. “My brand is the truth, for lack of a better term. People who are interested in following my story and my music are interested in honesty, so I'll give it to ‘em. If I’m living in a way where I think I should hide things from people, then maybe I should change the way I'm living.”