agate Sunday's Local College Schedule Apr 29, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sunday's scheduleBaseballPurdue Northwest at Saginaw Valley State, 11 a.m.Valparaiso at Missouri State 1 p.m.FootballValparaiso Spring Game (Brown Field), 1 p.m. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Cleveland-Cliffs reports $42 million loss in first quarter Cleveland-Cliffs reported its second straight quarterly loss. UPDATE: Scene safe after explosive device found outside Schererville Walmart Law enforcement were called to the scene around 5:50 p.m. after an employee found what appeared to be an explosive device in the parking lot, … 2 killed in Hammond car crash Two people were killed in a car crash Sunday morning in north Hammond. Bed, Bath & Beyond to shutter stores, including in Schererville and Valpo Bed, Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy and looking at closing all its remaining stores, including in Schererville and Valparaiso. Hobart man killed in car crash A Hobart man was killed in a car crash Friday night in Porter County.