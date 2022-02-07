Supply chain woes delay work on historic SW Indiana theater

VINCENNES — The completion of restoration work on the exterior of a century-old southwestern Indiana theater where comic Red Skelton got his start has been delayed by supply chain issues.

Architect Callahan Jordan told members of the Pantheon Board last week that due to delays in the delivery of a handful of items, the completion of the Pantheon Theatre's exterior restoration will likely be pushed back by as much as two months.

Jordan told the board, which is overseeing the nearly $1 million restoration, that while the original completion date was late May, that will now likely become late July, the Vincennes Sun-Commercial reported.

The ornate Renaissance Revival-style theater opened in 1921 in Vincennes, a city about 50 miles north of Evansville. The venue was the first stage on which Vincennes native Skelton performed and it also hosted the Marx Brothers, Spike Jones and Duke Ellington.

The historic theater building has been rebranded as the Pantheon: A Business and Innovation Theatre.

Crews have spent months doing tuck pointing to the outside of the theater-turned-co-working space as well as restoration and repair work to its terra cotta details. Workers recently have began replacing exterior windows and doors, making a huge visual impact to passers-by.

The restoration, which is mostly being paid for with a federal grant, also includes the addition of a historic-inspired marquee.

