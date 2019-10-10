Snapshots

Gayety’s Chocolates and Ice Cream

After working at the iconic sweet shop since 1988, it broke Laurene Lemanski’s heart when it shut down. “How could Lansing not have Gayety’s?” was her question.

The answer was to purchase the business and building and begin dipping those chocolates. Gayety’s is up and running, serving the very finest chocolates, ice creams, and other decadent treats.

“I’m back home,” Lemanski said. “And so are several employees who worked here before.”

Rada Knezevic is back in the front window, where kids of all ages can watch her dip the candies in Gayety’s own special chocolate. “She’s been here over 20 years,” Lemanski said. “It’s great to have her back.”

Lansing and surrounding communities are thrilled to have their go-to back in business. Sales have remained solid even after the reopening euphoria wore off. “Business is fabulous,” Lemanski said.

Lemanski was able to acquire all the original recipes that made Gayety’s one of the top 50 candy shops in the country, according to rating services such as TripAdvisor and Yelp. “We are still making everything onsite,” she said. “I’m determined to keep the traditions that made Gayety’s iconic. It takes a little more capital and a little more work, but our patrons are worth the cost and the effort.”

Step in at 3306 Ridge Rd. and find all the favorites you remember, such as dipped strawberries, fudge in a jar, ice cream sundaes, hand-dipped caramel apples, and traditional hand-dipped chocolates.

Troost Coffee & Tea

Renae Fentreff envisioned a European-style coffee house in the downtown area. “I thought there was an opportunity to provide something that Lansing needed and that I had a passion for,” she said.

Two years in operation, Troost Coffee & Tea is spot on. Patrons love the casual café as much as Fentreff loves the business at 18155 Roy St. Locally sourced coffees and teas are matched with creative signature lattes that include Troosty, a delightful mix of cinnamon and caramel base. Espresso is a popular jolt for early morning patrons.

Fentreff is proud of the dynamic breakfast menu that includes scratch-made biscuits and gravy and a breakfast burrito. “Everything is made to order, so it’s fresh and flavorful,” she said. “Patrons love the fact that their food is made when they order and not something from a warmer.”

Troost seats 30 and contains a conference room for 12 with whiteboard as well as a kids’ play area with an old-school chalkboard. “Several local businesses have breakfast and/or brunch meetings in our conference room,” Fentreff said. “The kids’ area gives parents the chance to relax with their go-to while the little one can spread out without impacting others. It’s working out really well.”

Whether it’s drip, espresso, loose-leaf tea, or a bite to eat, Troost has it going on. It also has a plan to add beer and wine as part of an evening re-open. “I envision a quiet, relaxing place to unwind,” Lemanski said.

Kacey’s Banquet Hall, Restaurant & Lounge

At 17800 Lorenz Avenue, Kacey’s is a little off the main thoroughfare. But once you’ve been there, you’ll always remember the way to Lansing’s hidden gem.

The banquet hall can serve 30 to 275 guests for events that range from funeral luncheons to anniversaries to weddings. “We host a tremendous number of parties and events every year,” explained Kathy Bailey, the manager for 12 years. “We are one of the few banquet halls that can hold 275 and yet take care of a small event. Our flexibility is one of our advantages.”

Another is an expansive menu that can be customized for any event. Offerings include standards such as chicken and sausage, and specials that include homemade barbecue ribs and goulash. “We take pride in our homestyle food,” Bailey said. “We get a lot of positive feedback from guests on our offerings and preparation. Our chefs are very good at their creations.”

Word-of-mouth brings in a lot of new business every year, Bailey said. “So do our reasonable prices,” she added. “When we sit and discuss options, our gusts are pleasantly surprised at our affordability.”

Kacey’s also has a Friday night buffet from 4-9 p.m. that is the talk of the town. Ribs, chicken, rigatoni, and a Rueben casserole are matched up with pierogi and perch. “You’ll be challenged to find an all-you-can-eat buffet that matches our quality and quantity,” Bailey said.

Towne Interiors

Since 1955, the Van Der Zee family has been helping homeowners with paint, wallpaper, and flooring at 3219 Ridge Rd. “When my dad opened Towne Interiors, the south suburbs were really booming,” said Don Van Der Zee, second generation owner. “Homes were being built all over the area, and it was a really opportune time to open this type of business.”

Towne Interiors is still the go-to for all types of flooring, including carpet, wood, tile, laminate, and vinyl plank. “We offer installation of all our products,” Van Der Zee said. “The vinyl plank is very popular right now, because it looks and feels like wood but handles water spills quite well.”

It also carries paint and wallpaper. “A lot of times, people come in and begin with a new floor,” Van Der Zee said. “Then, after they see what the result will look like, they decide to add a fresh coat of paint or perhaps some wallpaper as an accent. They can get everything they need here, and we can help them ensure that colors and styles match.”

Business remains strong. “There’s a lot of remodeling projects going on in the south suburbs,” he said. “A lot of the homes my dad helped when they were built are now being refreshed. Sometimes it’s the second generation coming back in for a renovation. It’s a nice feeling when we can help them out a second time.”

Every Good Gift / Worldwide Shirts

“We’ve been at three different locations on Ridge Road,” said manager Linus Clark. “As the business continues to expand and evolve, we have adapted with more space and a streamlined building layout.”

Now at 3516 Ridge Rd., Every Good Gift / Worldwide Shirts continues to serve the community with customized gifts, shirts, and other creative accessories.

Personalized gifts such as baskets, balloons, and stuffed animals remain popular. “People like a gift that’s been customized for them,” Clark said. “It’s one of those ways that you can send a message about how much you thought of them.”

Worldwide Shirts recently upgraded its digital printing capability to create a one-of-kind-shirt that provides instant color in up to 1 million hues.

“Our digital print equipment creates a shirt that is amazing,” Clark said. “The colors are vibrant, and they are long-lasting. Because the new technology does not require a screen set-up, we can take an order for one shirt or 100 shirts and it’s no problem at all.”

Worldwide Shirts has shipped to 186 countries, hence the name. “We get a tremendous amount of business online,” Clark said. “People who drive or walk by might think it’s a small, local business. We are, but we’re also a major online presence.”

Clark applauds the village for events such as Cruise Night and Good Neighbor Night. “Those events bring people to our downtown, where they can learn about the businesses here,” he said. “We all appreciate the help.”

Boz Hot Dogs

The franchise known as Boz Hot Dogs began 50 years ago, in 1969. The Lansing location came on board 37 years ago, something owners Bob and Carol Bollacker have had to explain a few times.

“Patrons come in and wish us a happy golden anniversary, and we have to say not quite yet,” Bollacker said with a grin. “Hopefully we’ll still be here then.”

Bollacker and his wife purchased Boz, at 2513 Ridge Rd., from his parents five years ago. “We both worked here over the years, and his folks were ready to retire so we jumped in,” Bollacker said. “It’s a great way to interact with all of our neighbors and friends.”

Hot dogs, chili dogs, the famous NachoDog, jumbo dogs, Boz is the place for every dog. “We also have diversified our menu,” Bollacker said. “We have Italian beef, hamburgers, sloppy Joes, nachos, French fries, chili, soups, and salads.”

Salads?

“We get a lot of orders for salads,” Bollacker said. “Man cannot live on dogs alone.”

There’s no grease at Boz. “We have two huge commercial air fryers for all of our fried foods,” Bollacker said. “So, even ordering fries or our other fried offerings you know they aren’t greasy.”

The skinless beef and pork dogs are steamed, never fried. “The consistency here is because we always follow the recipe,” she said. “That allows us to continue to offer the same great taste with no surprises.”

The regulars make the day a lot of fun. “We know their regular order,” Bollacker said. “We also know about their family, and chat while we put their order together. It’s a great way to stay in touch with the neighbors.”