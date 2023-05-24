HIGHLAND, IN - Sylvia (Wolak) Zatkulak, 96, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on May 14, 2023, in Carmel, Indiana. Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Susan (Kelly) Wheeler, sons, Tony (Sally), Thomas (Betsy), Carl (Chris) and Jon (Rosie), 16 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren, sisters Helen Mauder, Theresa Case, and Rose Marie Havran, sisters-in-law Joanie and Louise Wolak, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Tony Zatkulak, her sister Florence Savage and brothers Carl and Wally Wolak. Sylvia was a devoted and active member of Our Lady of Grace Church in Highland for 58 years. Sylvia lived in Dunwoody, GA for 9 years before returning to Indiana in February. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Grace Church on Saturday, May 27, 2023, from 9:45 AM until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM with Rev. Brian Chadwick officiating. Interment will be on May 30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Grace School or Church. www.fagenmiller.com