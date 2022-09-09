*** If you have any questions or would like to meet any of our adoptable cats, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Please include... View on PetFinder
Sylvia
Related to this story
Most Popular
Debris and wrecked vehicles covered the roadway from Ridge to the east edge of St. Mary's Russian Orthodox Cemetery.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Rosebud Steakhouse, Sweet-N-Smooth, Fisherman's Island, Twisted Sugar and Crumbl opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Rosebud Steakhouse, Sweet-N-Smooth, Fisherman's Island, Twisted Sugar and Crumbl opening
It took two meetings, but final subdivision approval has been granted for a new four-story hotel on the town’s east side.
Portage police said they were called out around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of the Texas Corral on U.S. 6 in reference to the alleged drug use.
The crash occurred around 7 a.m. at the guarded crossing at Orchard Avenue and 2nd Street, he said.
A video from inside a stairwell showed the brothers were pushing each other before the defendant sat down, looked up at a camera and shot his brother in the back of the head, court records state.
"He was asked if he knew he was in an accident, at which time he paused and said no as he began to cry, asking if anyone was hurt," Portage police said.
"The toxicology reports are pending and there is no evidence that a race was taking place."
Gary has temporarily closed Lake Street beach after an unknown substance was found in the water Thursday.
The trooper was seated in his marked patrol car with his emergency lights activated about 3:40 a.m. when his vehicle was struck by a black Pontiac Grand Prix on Ridge Road in Hobart.