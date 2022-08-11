Synonymous play

My friend the English professor had cut Cy the Cynic in my club's penny game.

"My students define a synonym as a word you use when you can't spell the first word you thought of," the prof told me. "Cy plays the dummy the opposite way: He adopts the first line of play he sees."

At six spades, Cy took the king of clubs, drew trumps and tried a diamond to his queen. West won and returned a diamond, and East got a diamond.

"I know some synonyms for incompetence," the prof growled.

Chances

Cy should cash the ace of hearts at Trick Two, draw trumps, take two more clubs and lead dummy's queen of hearts. If East played low, Cy would pitch a diamond; West would be end-played if he won.

When East covers the queen of hearts, Cy ruffs, leads a trump to dummy and returns a diamond. If East played low, Cy could play the eight to end-play West. If instead East plays the jack, Cy takes the ace, leads a trump to dummy and tries a diamond to his queen. West wins but is end-played.

Daily question

You hold: S K 10 8 7 2 H Q 8 D 5 4 2 C A J 6. The dealer, at your left, opens one diamond. Your partner doubles. The next player bids three diamonds. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your opponent's three diamonds is obstructive. He wants to make it hard for you to bid accurately. Jump to four spades. If partner has only A653,AJ76,3,K872, you may win 12 tricks. You would bid three spades if your king were a low spade.