Taking out insurance

A safety play is like an insurance policy. You pay a premium -- you give up a chance to take the maximum number of tricks in a suit -- and you guard against a loss of tricks you can't afford. Against today's 3NT, West led the six of clubs: deuce, queen, ace. South had a second club stopper and expected to make overtricks. He took the A-K of diamonds ... and West showed out. South was still confident; he let the eight of hearts ride.

West took the queen and led the king and a third club. Declarer's ten won, but when he led a diamond to dummy's queen and passed the jack of hearts, West produced the king and cashed two clubs. Down one.

Nine tricks

I've heard cynical people complain that their insurance will cover everything except what happens, but that wasn't the case here. South's simplest play to guarantee nine tricks is to let his ten of diamonds ride at Trick Two.

East wins, but South's safety play assures four diamond tricks, plus two spades, two clubs and one heart.

Daily question

You hold: S A K 8 H A 10 9 7 D 10 9 8 C A 10 3. Both sides vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens one diamond. What do you say?

ANSWER: To act with balanced pattern — a hand better suited for defending — is unpleasant. Still, you have 15 prime points and no wasted honors in the opening bidder's suit. Double. I would pass with A K 8, Q 10 9 7, K 10 6, Q 4 3, but to pass with the actual hand might miss a game, especially since your opponent may have opened a light hand.

