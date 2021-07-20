Taking precautions

I've heard it said that the chief danger in life is taking too many precautions. In my view, many declarers take too few.

When West led a heart against today's 3NT, the contract looked easy to South: He saw a spade, two hearts, two diamonds and at least four clubs. He led a diamond to dummy at Trick Two and returned the queen of clubs. The queen won, but to South's dismay, West threw a heart.

South continued with a low club: eight, nine. He took the ace next but couldn't score dummy's jack or the fifth club. No ninth trick was to be had; down one.

Second trick

South's play was incautious. Clubs will break 4-0 only one time in 10, but to assure his vulnerable game, South leads a low club to dummy's queen at the second trick.

If East takes the king and leads a heart (to play low won't help him), South wins, goes to the jack of clubs, returns a club to his nine and takes the ace. He goes to the king of diamonds to cash the fifth club. He is also safe if West has four clubs.

Daily question

You hold: S A 10 8 4 H A K D A 10 8 C A 9 4 3. Neither side vulnerable. The dealer, at your right, opens three hearts. You double, and your partner bids three spades. What do you say?

Answer: Some experts might consider this a close case. Your double obliged your partner to respond at the three or four level, and his bid promises no strength. Your double showed about as much high-card strength as you possess, and your hand contains a bunch of losers. I would pass.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0