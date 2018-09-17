ArcelorMittal USA published its first annual corporate responsibility report in 2009. Just eight pages long, that report was an important first step for ArcelorMittal’s United States business. While an eight-page report may seem brief compared to the robust process ArcelorMittal undertakes today, it was a giant step forward in the evolution of the company’s corporate responsibility work in the United States.
On May 23, 2018, ArcelorMittal USA announced the publication of its ninth annual sustainability report, “Powered by Resilience.” The report illustrates the progress the company continues to make in sustainability and transparency. As an integrated report, it provides an overview of how the company’s strategy, governance and performance lead to the creation of value over time for the country, the local communities in which it operates, and its employees.
Highlights of the 2017 report include:
• Achieved its best on record lost time injury (LTI) frequency rate of 0.95, which includes full-time employees and contractors at ArcelorMittal USA LLC facilities, AM/NS Calvert and Monessen. This is a 23 percent improvement over 2016.
• Produced more than 15 million tons of raw steel and invested $246 million for the ArcelorMittal USA business unit and $99 million for joint venture AM/NS Calvert to enhance production capabilities and improve efficiency.
• Contributed $10.6 billion in total economic impact including more than $2.1 billion in employee wages and benefits alone at ArcelorMittal USA LLC facilities and AM/NS Calvert. This does not include expenses related to active and inactive pension and retiree health care.
• Implemented 36 energy projects with enough energy savings to power 12,400 homes for a year.
• Contributed $8.3 million in total community investment, including cash grants, employee donations and company matching gifts. Approximately half was in support of education, particularly science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
ArcelorMittal has become a leader in sustainability reporting for the industry. “With 26 facilities in 12 states and more than 18,000 employees, we are a major employer in this country. In fact, we are often the largest employer in the communities where we operate,” said John Brett, president and chief executive officer, ArcelorMittal USA. “With that size comes a responsibility, not just to our global shareholders, but to our local stakeholders as well. We have a responsibility to ensure they are familiar with and can trust the work we are doing in their communities. Our United States Integrated Report demonstrates our commitment to stakeholder openness and transparency.”
The company credits its reporting success to adopting reporting early on, implementing external reporting standards, employing a strong sustainability narrative and integrating its business and sustainability strategy.
Early adoption of reporting: Today, corporate responsibility reporting is expected by stakeholders in the United States. However, when ArcelorMittal began reporting in 2009, it was a relatively new phenomenon for many corporations and leaders. Early in the company’s reporting journey, ArcelorMittal’s leadership emphasized the importance of data and transparency in their reporting. This meant going beyond the positive stories about ArcelorMittal USA and addressing its challenges as well.
Implementation of external reporting standards: While the company’s first two sustainability reports relied solely on internal Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), ArcelorMittal’s reporting has significantly evolved over time. Today the company’s reporting is also aligned with external reporting standards, which include the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) standards and United States EPA regulations. As ArcelorMittal grows, the company is committed to maintaining its leadership role in reporting on the cutting-edge of global sustainability standards.
Robust sustainability narrative: The impact of ArcelorMittal’s reporting grew considerably following the implementation of the company’s global sustainability narrative in 2015, titled the 10 sustainable development outcomes. These outcomes provide a robust and challenging narrative to drive sustainability at ArcelorMittal. The 10 sustainable development outcomes speak to all the ways in which the company has an impact on stakeholders. These topics range from ensuring a healthy and safe working environment for its employees, to the company’s commitment to be a trusted user of air, land and water resources. With the inclusion of these 10 outcomes, thecompany has a clear and simple way to organize the report, and a transparent way for its stakeholders to track the company’s results related to these outcomes year over year.
Integrated business and sustainability strategy: The report integrates ArcelorMittal’s sustainability and corporate responsibility outcomes with its United States business strategy. This is a critical step for the company’s sustainability journey. ArcelorMittal believes the success of the business financially requires a consideration of environmental and social trends. Maintaining its commitments to its stakeholders is not an option, it’s a requirement.
“Our journey and continued drive for excellence in sustainability reporting is not complete. But I am proud of the progress we’ve made,” said Bill Steers, general manager, communications and corporate responsibility for ArcelorMittal’s Americas region. “Today, ArcelorMittal USA is a business that values transparency, sustainability and our position as an industry leader in corporate responsibility initiatives. We hope that our local communities will engage with us throughout the year as we seek to build upon our work in this important area.”
To read ArcelorMittal’s 2017 United States Integrated Report, visit: usa.arcelormittal.com/sustainability.