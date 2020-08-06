Talent competitions remain a way to shine

Competitors in the 18 and older Adult Division are Alyse Flores of LaPorte; Alanna Mossell of Portage; Alor Tribole of Chesterton; Evan Wooding of LaPorte; and LeAnn Stutler of Crown Point. Follow the action and learn results online at facebook.com/LaPorteCountySymphonyOrchestra or hoosierstar.com.

The second talent show is the Key Clubbers Got Talent telethon mentioned in this column last week and planned as an 8-hour live streaming event covering many platforms, with contestants chosen via 2 1/2 minute videos expected to come in from across the Region, the state, and the country. From juggling, singing, dancing, talking backwards to doing a rap performance of a Dr. Seuss book, most any unique talent is fair game according to HHS Key Club Vice President and incoming junior student, Emma Ramarez.

The HHS Key Clubbers said they hope to reach their target goal of a $10,000 donation to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, through local business sponsorships and individual $5 per entry fees collected during the event, according to HHS teacher and Key Club Sponsor Heidi Polizotto. Deadline for business sponsorships has been extended to the last week of August. Email for more info to: keyclubtalent.rileys@gmail.com.