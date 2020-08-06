Talent competitions remain a way to shine

Back in 1948, radio broadcast personalities like Ted Mack and Arthur Godfrey created a sensation when they moved over to the then new media of television, and gave average folks the opportunity to reach for the brass ring and aspire to stardom.
"Ted Mack's Amateur Hour" and rival program "Arthur Godfrey's Talent Scouts" both debuted on fledgling network television in 1948 and paved the way for a plethora of similar shows over the years, including "Star Search," "American Idol" and "America's Got Talent." In recent years, those programs have inspired local communities to create and host their own "Idol"-style events, making local talent competitions all the rage once again.
Two such talent searches are happening right here in Northwest Indiana as you read these words.
The annual 2020 Hoosier Star has been auditioning local music makers during July and this week announced its finalists. These individuals listed below will compete at 7 p.m. Sept. 12 in their respected divisions, performing the song of their choice with support from the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra. The winner in each age division will carry the Hoosier Star 2020 title for the next year, and take home a cash prize of $1,000 for 1st Place and $500 for 2nd place (in each division).
Scheduled to square off in the 17 and younger Youth Division category will be Jamileh Cornejo of LaPorte; Julia Larson of Chesterton; Lily Belle Nuest of Kouts; Raul Palma of LaPorte; and Grace Phillips of Westville.
Competitors in the 18 and older Adult Division are Alyse Flores of LaPorte; Alanna Mossell of Portage; Alor Tribole of Chesterton; Evan Wooding of LaPorte; and LeAnn Stutler of Crown Point. Follow the action and learn results online at facebook.com/LaPorteCountySymphonyOrchestra or hoosierstar.com.
The second talent show is the Key Clubbers Got Talent telethon mentioned in this column last week and planned as an 8-hour live streaming event covering many platforms, with contestants chosen via 2 1/2 minute videos expected to come in from across the Region, the state, and the country. From juggling, singing, dancing, talking backwards to doing a rap performance of a Dr. Seuss book, most any unique talent is fair game according to HHS Key Club Vice President and incoming junior student, Emma Ramarez.
The HHS Key Clubbers said they hope to reach their target goal of a $10,000 donation to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, through local business sponsorships and individual $5 per entry fees collected during the event, according to HHS teacher and Key Club Sponsor Heidi Polizotto. Deadline for business sponsorships has been extended to the last week of August. Email for more info to: keyclubtalent.rileys@gmail.com.
Still not enough bubbling under "star power" for you? Then consider voting for one of the finalists in the annual Acorn Singer/Songwriter Competition. Due to COVID-19, things were done quite differently this year for the popular Michigan venue's event, as live stage competitions were replaced by video submissions that had extended deadlines, making for a broader field of competition.
With all the entrants reviewed and scrutinized, the event is now down to the final few whose performances will also be streamed live next Thursday (8/13) on the venue's website Aornlive.org and Facebook page at facebook.com/AcornTheater, where viewers will be able to vote for their favorite.
Out of over 100 submissions, only 6 finalists have made it through the screening process to the 2020 competition finals. Those six finalists represent a three state radius. From Illinois there is Jamie Wagner from Chicago; Northwest Indiana finalists are music teacher Mami Matsuda of Valparaiso; and 16-year-old Dylan Reed Leavitt of Chesterton. The three contenders rounding out the finalists hail from Michigan: Andy Baker from Gobles; Tim Gray of New Buffalo; and another promising 16-year-old talent from Grand Rapids named Gianna Stansell.
MUSIC NOTES
· Reggae Express brings its tropical sounds to this evening's Car Cruise Night from 4-8 p.m. at Crown Point's Bulldog Park, when the quartet performs two 60-minute sets of reggae-style versions of tunes by Bob Marley, Al Green, Neil Diamond, Ben Harper and others. Opening tonight's show with a short guitar-driven blues set will be guitarist/vocalist Jack Whittle. All ages welcome. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed, by outside food and beverages are prohibited as a food and cash bar will be available. Masks are required for entry and exit of the park and to order refreshments
• The Highland Parks & Recreation Center's 2nd Sunday Free Concert Series continues at Main Square Park in downtown Highland this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. with live musical performances by Nawty Lite and Soundz of Santana. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended for this all ages concert in the park. Social distancing is mandatory and facial masks are required to enter and exit the park. Outside food and non-alcoholic beverages are welcome.·
• Robby Celestin, the song stylist and full time vocalist with Chicago party rock band, Final Say, performs a 7 p.m. duo show this Saturday on the outdoors patio at Shipwreck’s (840 S. Broad St.) in Griffith. The versatile veteran singer/entertainer will have rock solid accompaniment from the one-man band, Shawn Sommer. More: robbycelestin.com.
• Dynamic local music duo -- Jack Whittle and James Gedda -- team up to co-host this week's "Open Mic" at Elements Wine Bar (23 Washington St.) in Valparaiso from 7 to 11 p.m. More: 219-309-1660 or elementswinebar.com.
• Guitar virtuoso Marco Villarreal brings his self-named Quartet to the stage at Leroy's Hot Stuff (333 W. U.S. 20) in Porter for a show that will showcase the broad range of the string-bender's abilities which span jazz, rock, fusion and beyond. The party rock of High Street will be on the musical menu at Leroy's for Saturday. More: leroyshotstuff.com or 219-926-6211.
• County-pop music artist LeAnn Stutler -- a finalist in the 2020 Hoosier Star competition -- will be performing a mix of cover songs and original tunes from her debut solo album this Saturday from 9 p.m. to midnight at Square Roots (108 N. Main St) in downtown Crown Point. Catch her next Wednesday (8/12) from 7-10 p.m. at Up Your Alley (1048 Indianapolis Blvd.) in Schererville. More: facebook.com/LeAnnStutlerMusic.
Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at beatboss@aol.com.
