Talking sandwiches

Rose, my club member whose kindness toward her fellow players is admirable, has a quality some lack: tact. If Rose is with a butcher, she talks about meat; if with a baker, she talks bread; if with both, she talks sandwiches.

Rose was today's North. At four spades, South won the first heart, drew trumps, took the A-K of diamonds and led a third diamond. East won and led a club, and West got two clubs and a heart. Down one.

"Could I make it?" South asked.

"Maybe if you saw all four hands," Rose replied.

Generous

Rose was generous. South should succeed. He ducks the first heart (taking the slight risk that West has a seven-card suit), wins the next heart, draws trumps and takes the K-A of diamonds. South then leads dummy's last heart — and discards his last diamond.

West wins and is end-played. Another heart lets South ruff in dummy and pitch a club. A club lets his king score. A diamond, if West had one, would almost surely make a winner of dummy's fourth diamond.

Daily question

You hold: S K 10 9 8 H 5 3 2 D A 9 5 2 C 6 2. Your partner opens one club, the next player overcalls one heart and you double (negative). Your partner bids two diamonds. The opponents pass. What do you say?

ANSWER: Your double promised enough strength to respond, with four cards in spades plus either diamond length or club tolerance. In my opinion, partner's two diamonds is not a strength-showing "reverse" but suggests a contract. Pass.