Target tames global supply backups; sales surge 13.2% in Q3

NEW YORK — Target delivered another strong quarter, overcoming a slew of challenges from inflationary pressures to congested ports.

Third-quarter profits rose nearly 47%, while sales increased 13.2%, both exceeding expectations and the Minneapolis company raised projections for fourth-quarter comparable store sales.

Target joins a number of retailers including Walmart heading into the holiday shopping season with momentum. Some of the biggest U.S. retailers are rerouting goods to less congested ports, even chartering their own vessels. Target also said it unloaded about 60% of its containers at off-peak times. Target and Walmart are using their scale to keep prices comparatively low and perhaps most importantly, keeping shelves full when so much is in short supply.

On Wednesday, Target said that inventory levels rose nearly 20% compared with the same period last year.

T.J. Maxx parent, which posted strong fiscal third-quarter results, said that most of the inventory it needs for the holiday season has already been delivered or is scheduled to arrive in stores or online in time for the holidays.

Yet Target, like many retailers, has not been unscathed by soaring costs.