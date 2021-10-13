Taste Test: Birria takes the spotlight at Chela's

Diners who enjoy the rich taste of birria will want to stop in for a bite at Chela's Birria Tacos in Whiting.

At the Mexican eatery, located on Indianapolis Boulevard, birria is found in everything from tacos and tostadas to tortas and even ramen.

The Mexican dish birria, which is most commonly goat meat, is a stewed preparation of meat embellished with peppers and other seasonings. It originated in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

At Chela's the cooks use beef instead of goat meat for all the menu offerings at the eatery.

The menu at Chela's stars tacos; quesatacos with cheese; mulitas, which are huge quesadillas; tortas filled with birria; and more.

One of the outstanding plates offering a sample of birria-filled items is the Super Chela Plate ($16.99), which has a bit of the eatery's favorites.

On that plate, diners will find a Taco, Tostada, Quesadilla, Mulita, Tostada Chips and a cup of Consomme. The birria is flavorful and features a delicate blend of spices. The consomme served with the plate is meant for dipping. It's a substantial serving allowing for diners to cart some home for later.