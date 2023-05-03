During her interview to become a Valparaiso school nurse in fall 2020, Angela Buergler, RN, BSN, met someone who would become a valued colleague.

“From the instant I met her, I just knew she was someone that I wanted to work with,” Buergler said.

Buergler got her wish soon after and now serves upwards of 100 kids a day at Valparaiso High School with the school nurse who helped hire her: Teddi Creekmore, RN, BSN.

Creekmore has been an open door for Valpo students for eight years, and she has been selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

Buergler nominated Creekmore for the recognition.

Buergler

describes her colleague as a high energy person, dedicated to making a difference in her job and community.

“She loves these kids. She is compassionate, and she just empowers them,” Buergler says. “They just trust her.”

“I strongly believe every child should have at least one trusted adult,” Creekmore says. “They need to be able to feel safe.”

“If it wasn’t for her, I don’t think these kids would get through the school year,” Buergler says, regarding the supportive space Creekmore creates for students. “She is their anchor."

That's particularly important in light of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show increasing mental health issues in schools: Among adolescents, 29% experienced poor mental health and 42% felt persistently sad or hopeless.

Creekmore says she is amazed at what students share with her, but sometimes mental health issues surface in physical symptoms such as stomach aches and lack of sleep.

Creekmore also sees her fair share of physical education injuries and flu bugs.

She notes that the full scope of being a school nurse, which includes helping students mange chronic conditions such as diabetes, is an often unrecognized challenge.

Her team also administers immunizations, and she is at the ready with an EPI pen for students at a higher risk for severe allergic reactions.

During the height of the pandemic, Buergler says, Creekmore was a huge resource to the school in its approach to managing everything from contact tracing to administering quarantine protocols.

“She took it head-on,” Buergler says. “She rose to the occasion as a lot of nurses do in this profession. When the need arises, you don’t complain.”

Creekmore is no stranger to hard work, having been in nursing for 24 years.

Originally from the Ann Arbor area, she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Madonna University in Livonia, Mich. Later, she worked nights as an operating room nurse.

Creekmore was drawn to the operating room specialty when her uncle, a physician's assistant, arranged for her to observe open heart surgery when she was 12.

She says it took some time to adjust to the long hours and overnight schedule of the OR, but she loved its technical precision.

Now, as a school nurse, she has the same schedule as her teenage daughter, and summer and winter breaks to enjoy.

But her favorite part of the job remains the kids.

“I've really enjoyed the relationships I’ve built with a lot of these kids,” she says. “Being a school nurse for the last eight years has been very rewarding.”