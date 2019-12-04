Opioid stock

This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows hydrocodone-acetaminophen pills, also known as Vicodin, arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt.

 The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A Tennessee doctor who lost five patients to fatal overdoses in 10 months now faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

News outlets report 64-year-old Dr. Darrel Rinehart pleaded guilty Monday to prescribing drugs without medical necessity.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran says Rinehart also admitted to unreasonably distributing opioids and other substances to multiple patients. Health records indicate at least five of Rinehart's patients fatally overdosed either partially or wholly because of drugs he prescribed in 2014 and 2015. He later moved to Indiana.

Rinehart was one of 32 Tennessee medical professionals charged with crimes related to over-prescribing opioids. He was indicted in March on 19 counts of distribution. His sentencing is scheduled for July 30.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.