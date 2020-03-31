"The marriage vows should be retitled 'terms of service,'" a club player told me sourly. "When my husband and I play, I'm always trying to figure out what he wants me to do. Usually, I'm wrong."

She was today's East in a duplicate game, and West led the five of spades against 3NT.

"Dummy played the nine," East said, "and I took the queen and returned a spade to the ace. When declarer led the queen of clubs next, my husband took the ace. Declarer won a heart shift and lost a club to my king. I cashed my king of spades ... and he claimed, making three."

Eruption

"I shrugged, but my hubby resembled Mount Etna ready to erupt. I don't think it's possible to please him."

South's 3NT suggests J-10-x-x in spades, and if he has the ace of clubs, 3NT is probably cold. To keep a link, East must let dummy's nine win the first spade. When South starts the clubs, West wins and leads his last spade, and when East gets in with the king of clubs, she takes three more spades. Down one.

Daily question

You hold: S J 10 4 3 H A K 10 D A Q 10 C 8 5 3. Your partner opens one club, you bid one spade and he raises to two spades. What do you say?

ANSWER: To give your partner a choice, bid 3NT. If he raised you with four-card spade support and a mildly distributional hand, he can always insist on four spades. Otherwise, he will have the option of passing. Indeed, a response of 2NT (if forcing) would have been a possible action at your first turn.

