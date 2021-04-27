Tesla posts $438M 1Q profit on strong electric vehicle sales

Factories in Berlin and Austin, Texas, are on track to start producing this year, and the company said production of its Semi will start in 2021. Also, first deliveries of the new Model S should start shortly.

The company said that ultimately it will use only cameras as sensors for its fully autonomous driving system, making radar unnecessary. Critics have said that even with radar Tesla doesn't have the proper sensors needed for safe autonomous driving.

Two federal agencies are investigating the fiery Tesla crash earlier this month in Spring, Texas, in which two men were killed and no driver found behind the wheel.

Local authorities said one man was found in the passenger seat, while another was in the back. They’re issuing search warrants in the probe, which will determine whether the Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated system was in use. Autopilot can keep a car centered in its lane, keep a distance from cars in front of it, and can even change lanes automatically in some circumstances.