Test your counting

This week’s deals have treated counting by the defenders, an essential element in effective defense. To test yourself, cover the East and South cards. Try to beat five clubs as West.

When you lead a low heart, East takes the ace and returns the deuce: queen, king. What next?

You need not try to cash the ace of diamonds; if South has a diamond loser, he can’t avoid it. But a third heart will concede a ruff-sluff, and a spade shift might go into the A-J-x-x.

No squeeze

Your correct lead is a LOW diamond. If South has A J 6 4, Q 9, Q, A Q J 5 4 3, he still loses a spade. Even if he has a seven-card club suit, he will fall a trick short: He takes only seven trump tricks, two spades and the king of diamonds. No spade-diamond squeeze will be possible since East will have the queen of diamonds.

If you lead the ace of diamonds, South ruffs and takes a ruffing finesse against East’s queen to set up his 11th trick. Nor will you beat the contract, as the cards lie, with a spade shift.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 10 7 2 H K J 8 5 3 D A 8 5 3 C None. Your partner deals and opens one heart. The next player passes. What do you say?

Answer: Though your shape and heart support are right to jump to four hearts, your hand has too much slam potential for a preemptive call. Many players would try four clubs, a “splinter bid” showing heart support, club shortness and slam interest. Partner would cooperate with a minimum such as K 6, A Q 9 6 2, K Q, 8 7 6 5.

