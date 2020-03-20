Test your defense

This week's deals treated second-hand play by the defenders. The "rule" of "second hand low" is generally sound, but defenders must be aware of exceptional cases.

Cover the East and South cards and defend as West. Against four spades, you lead the ten of diamonds, and East takes the king and ace and continues with a third diamond. Declarer produces the queen and leads a heart.

Do you take your ace or play low? What if I told you that (as you may fear) declarer's heart is a singleton?

TRUMP TRICKS

To win would be correct if South held Q J 10 7 4 2, 9, Q 8 4, K 5 2, but that hand isn't worth an invitational jump to three spades. Assuming declarer has six trump tricks, he will have 10 tricks in all if you take your ace of hearts.

You need two club tricks. Duck the heart. As the cards lie, you lose your ace, but declarer loses two clubs and goes down. Your partner could have shifted to a low club at Trick Three, but correct defense would still beat the contract. Did you find it?

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S 6 5 3 H A 10 8 4 D 10 9 2 C Q 9 3. Your partner opens one heart. The next player overcalls one spade. What do you say?

ANSWER: Though some experts treat a "free bid" in a new suit as suggesting a sound hand, a "free raise" has no such import. If you have support for your partner -- especially good four-card support as here -- you can't afford to suppress it. Raise to two hearts while you have a cheap opportunity to confirm a heart fit.

