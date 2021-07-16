Test your end plays

This week we've focused on end plays: giving a defender the lead in a position where anything he leads will help you. Cover the East-West cards. Plan the play at 3NT when West leads the king of clubs.

You have eight tricks: five diamonds and the three aces in the other suits. One possibility is to finesse with a major-suit queen, guessing which finesse will win. But if you try the wrong finesse, or if both finesses are fated to lose, you will go down if West had five clubs.

You need to get West to help you. Duck the king of clubs, and when West continues with the jack and East follows with the ten, duck again.

Third club

You win the third club, as East discards, and cash three diamonds, ending in your hand. West follows. Then exit with your last club.

West can take two more clubs, and you pitch the seven of hearts. Then West must lead a major suit -- all he has left -- and you get a free finesse and your ninth trick. You make your game without risking a finesse.

Daily question

You hold: S K 5 2 H K 2 D 8 3 2 C K Q J 9 7. Your partner opens one diamond, you bid two clubs and he rebids two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: Your hand is worth about 13 points, counting a bit extra for the fifth club in the strong suit. Still, you should be reluctant to commit to game. If you try 3NT despite your lack of aces, it's too likely that the defenders will have a major suit to establish and an entry to it. Bid three diamonds or 2NT, invitational.

