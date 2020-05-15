Test your play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This week's deals have treated a fundamental play technique: establishing and cashing long cards in a long suit. To see whether you have the idea, cover today's East-West cards. Plan your play at six spades when West leads a trump. East follows.

Without that trump lead, you might have succeeded with a crossruff, scoring all 10 of your trumps separately plus two minor-suit aces. As it is, you must look elsewhere for a 12th trick.

Not safe

To win the first trump in dummy and finesse in diamonds isn't safe. West might win and lead a second trump effectively.

Instead, work on dummy's clubs. Take the ace, ruff a club, ruff a heart in dummy and ruff a club. When East-West follow, lead a trump to dummy and ruff a third club.

Next, lead the ace and queen of diamonds. West takes the king and leads a heart, and you ruff with dummy's last trump and pitch your remaining hearts on the jack of diamonds and good fifth club. If clubs broke badly, you would still have chances.

Daily question

You hold: S A Q 10 9 6 3 H K 6 5 2 D A Q C Q. You open one spade, and your partner bids 1NT. What do you say?

Answer: A jump to three spades would describe a good six-card suit (rarely, a seven-carder) and about 16 high-card points, so that action would be reasonable. But if your partner has a singleton spade (quite possible) and heart length, you may belong at hearts. Many experts would bid two hearts, hoping for another bid from partner.

