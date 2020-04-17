Test your safety play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

This week's deals have treated "safety plays": guarding against an unaffordable loss of tricks. Cover the East-West cards. Plan your play at 3NT when West leads the jack of hearts.

At matchpoint scoring, you would try a diamond finesse with your jack. On a good day, you would make an overtrick. Today, you would lose five tricks.

At IMP scoring or party bridge, you need only four diamond tricks for nine in all. Take out insurance. Lead a diamond to your ace at Trick Two. If East played the five or six, you would lead another diamond to dummy's king and hope for the best.

Four tricks

But when East plays the ten, take the ace and return the eight, planning to let it ride if West plays the five and six. Then, if East could win, you would be sure of four diamonds.

As the cards lie, West may play low on the second diamond (to play the nine won't help him). If your eight wins, lead a third diamond to the king, come to your hand and concede the fourth diamond. Your game is safe.

Daily question

You hold: S J 10 9 8 2 H A K 2 D K 4 3 C 7 6. Your partner opens one heart, you respond one spade and he bids two diamonds. What do you say?

Answer: You have 11 points -- enough in theory to invite game by jumping to three hearts -- but your hand is worth more. Almost all of your points lie in your partner's long suits, where they will be of maximum use. Bid four hearts. Even if he has a minimum hand such as 4, Q J 9 6 4, A Q 9 2, A 3 2, he will be a favorite.

