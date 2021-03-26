Test your timing

This week’s deals have treated the problem of which suit to attack as declarer. Cover today’s East-West cards. Against 3NT, West leads the six of spades, and dummy’s queen wins. What next?

The actual declarer counted eight tricks: a spade, three hearts, three clubs and a diamond. He could finesse twice in diamonds, winning three tricks in that suit if East held one of the missing honors, and even if West won a diamond trick, South’s king of spades would be safe from attack.

Grief

So at Trick Two, South led dummy’s ten of diamonds, but his play came to grief when East held both the K-Q and covered. South took the ace and next tried his three high clubs. When West showed out, South led a second diamond. He wound up going down two.

South attacked the wrong suit. He must lead a club from dummy at the second trick and play his eight when East follows low. With a likely 4-2 break, South sets up a fourth club trick for nine in all, and he prevents East from gaining the lead.

Daily question

You hold: S Q 4 H A 5 D 10 9 5 4 C A Q 9 7 5. Your partner opens one spade, you respond two clubs, he bids two hearts and you try 2NT. Partner next bids three clubs. What do you say?

Answer: Most experts would treat partner’s three clubs as forcing and showing extra strength. If his hand is short in diamonds, you want no part of notrump and may have a slam. Bid three hearts to hear more from partner. Six clubs will be a fine spot if he holds A K 6 5 3, K 8 6 2, 3, K J 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0