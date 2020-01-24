Test your un-finessing

This week's deals have treated "those fickle finesses." Capable declarers hate to cast their fate to the 50/50 chance of winning a finesse. They look for alternatives.

You're declarer at today's six spades, and West leads the king of hearts. Say you win and take the A-K of trumps, and both defenders follow obligingly. You can succeed if a finesse with either the queen of diamonds or the jack of clubs wins. If both finesses win, you will make seven.

How do you proceed?

LAST CLUB

Finesse in clubs, but not directly. First take the king and ace. When the queen falls from West, you are safe. You take the jack, ruff your last club in dummy and try a diamond to your queen for an overtrick.

If both defenders played low clubs, you would lead toward your jack next. If East started with Q-10-9-8, you could discard a diamond from dummy on the jack of clubs.

If West had Q-10-9-8 in clubs, you could ruff your fourth club in dummy and hope the diamond finesse worked.

DAILY QUESTION

You hold: S K J 8 4 H 8 7 5 2 D 6 3 C A 5 2. Your partner opens one diamond. The next player doubles. What do you say?

ANSWER: Expert opinions would vary. I would not consider bidding one heart since the opponent's double suggests heart length and strength. A 1NT response to describe the overall character of the hand is possible. I might try one spade, which is lead-directing and preserves a chance to find a trump fit in the ranking suit.

