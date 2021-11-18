 Skip to main content
TF North student selected to play at music festival

Jessica Williams

 Provided

CALUMET CITY — TF North senior Jessica Williams took part in the Illinois Music Education Association District 1 festival at Elmhurst University on Nov. 20.

Williams, who plays the flute and piccolo in the TF North band, is the school's first representative in the event since 2009.

Virtual auditions were held, during which students performed all the major, minor and natural minor scales, a lyrical etude and a technical etude. 

Williams has been playing the flute since she was in seventh grade. She plans to pursue a double major in music performance and psychology.

