TF North teachers run to raise scholarship funds

CALUMET CITY — Chris Russo and Aaron Altenburg are ready to be sleep-deprived again for a good cause.
The TF North teachers and friends are gearing up for the second edition of Endurance 24 Challenge, a long-distance run that raises money for scholarships for the school's seniors.
Last May, Russo and Altenburg ran 24 miles in four-mile chunks every four hours, starting in Cedar Lake and finishing with some victory laps around the TF North track.
Hoping to raise $5,000 for a pair of scholarships, they quadrupled that total and were able to aid four students' college plans. Russo and Altenberg have increased the ante this year.
"We decided to up the mileage," Russo said. "I think we had a blast doing it last year. It went by too fast."
So over a 50-hour stretch from May 13 to 15, they'll run 50 miles in 12 four-mile segments before finishing with the final two miles at TF North.
TF North faculty members Aaron Altenburg, left, and Chris Russo ran 24 miles in 24 hours last year to raise money for scholarships for students whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic.
Joe Ruffalo, file, The Times
The goal is to provide more aid as well.
"We want to get to that $20,000 mark (again), hopefully up the amount of the (scholarship) award," Altenburg said.
The idea was hatched as a way to help TF North students experiencing challenges related to COVID-19. But even as life gets back to a degree of normalcy, the need remains.
"Regardless of the pandemic, we have students here who go through difficulties we can't even fathom in our lives," Altenburg said.
Expanding the run presented both new opportunities and challenges.
Two more schools, TF South and Mount Carmel, will also be involved, providing runners and raising money.
Setting a date required extra thought. The previous weekend was avoided to prevent a conflict with Mother's Day, but the weekend picked is the same one as TF North's prom.
That is expected to prevent members of the Meteors boys cross country team from once again running with Altenburg and Russo the whole way.
TF North students make their way around the school's track last year as part of Endurance Challenge 24. The event, which raises scholarship money, is back for another edition next month.
Joe Ruffalo, file, The Times
But the organizers will be out there again at all hours, and they'll incorporate some of the lessons they learned last year.
"We were up for 36, 37 hours (straight)," Altenburg said. "This year we did agree it would be a good idea to get some naps in there."
"Last year we followed a marathon training plan," Russo said. "This year we took it down, which might sound silly. We're doing eight-mile runs on Saturdays."
In any case, the physical part isn't necessarily the toughest, even with Altenburg training through a minor leg issue.
"The bigger obstacle with this is getting out there every four hours," Russo said. "The mental challenge is the big thing."
But there's plenty of help along the way, which helps them power through.
Altenburg and Russo are still working on signing up sponsors, but several are back including Calumet City first responders.
Two TF North alumni also will lend their talents. Heero Abdulai, a former Meteors standout who spent a year playing arena football, will livestream the event again.
Dometi Pongo, an MTV News correspondent and host of MTV's "True Life Crime," also will lend support once more.
Altenburg and Russo are getting the word out, both at TF North and the other participating schools and beyond. Online registration is available at:
https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/CalumetCity/Endurance24.
All the work, and all the miles, will be worth it. The organizers are sure of that.
"The winners are the kids," Russo said.
