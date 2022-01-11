TF South sports to limit attendance indefinitely

LANSING — TF South announced on Jan. 11 it will be limiting attendance to home athletic events indefinitely because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
The new policy includes these guidelines:
- Spectators will enter at Door N-11 and must wear face masks at all times.
- Athletes will receive two ticket punch cards, which will be required for entry. There will be no admission charge.
- Tickets will be numbered and tracked and may be used only by one person per contest.
- Spectators will be admitted no sooner than 15 minutes before the start of the first game of the day.
- Spectators must leave at the end of the game. For the red gym, exit will be through the north doors; for the gray gym, exit will be through Door N-11.
- No food or beverage will be allowed in the gyms.
For more information, email TF South athletic director Marc Brewe at mbrewe@tfd215.org.