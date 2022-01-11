 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TF South sports to limit attendance indefinitely
0 Comments

TF South sports to limit attendance indefinitely

  • Updated
  • 0
TF South attendance limit

TF South’s Jaiden Thompson looks to shoot as Argo’s Briana Leon defends during a game in March when attendance was limited. With COVID-19 cases spiking, TF South again has instituted attendance restrictions.

 John Luke, File, The Times

LANSING — TF South announced on Jan. 11 it will be limiting attendance to home athletic events indefinitely because of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

The new policy includes these guidelines:

  • Spectators will enter at Door N-11 and must wear face masks at all times.
  • Athletes will receive two ticket punch cards, which will be required for entry. There will be no admission charge.
  • Tickets will be numbered and tracked and may be used only by one person per contest.
  • Spectators will be admitted no sooner than 15 minutes before the start of the first game of the day.
  • Spectators must leave at the end of the game. For the red gym, exit will be through the north doors; for the gray gym, exit will be through Door N-11.
  • No food or beverage will be allowed in the gyms.

For more information, email TF South athletic director Marc Brewe at mbrewe@tfd215.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts