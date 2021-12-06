TF South's Xavier Lewis is more than just a basketball star. Thanks to his clothing line, he's also an internet celebrity

LANSING — Xavier Lewis is a long and athletic senior at TF South who owns Division I basketball offers from Grambling State and Detroit Mercy, along with interest from other schools.
But Lewis' profile as an athlete, impressive as it is, is nothing like his reputation as a fashion entrepreneur.
During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, Lewis came up with the idea for and launched a clothing line: NoLoveLeftco.
"It was during quarantine and I was bored," Lewis said.
He and a friend, Lewitt Rodgers, a senior basketball player at Thornwood, saw other creatives getting the news out about their brands on TikTok and had an idea: Why not us?
"(We) were like, let's start it up," Lewis said. "I started one and he started one and it just went from there."
Lewis explains the meaning behind the brand name on his website (noloveleftco.net):
"No love left means that no matter what negative things people have done towards you no love left (exited) your heart & you will still love them the same even through what’s going on. The Brand was made to promote positivity and reassurance."
The line includes everything from T-shirts to hoodies to sweatpants to hats. To promote the clothes, Lewis also uses TikTok, and he's gone viral.
"I've been doing it about a year," he said. "The first four to five months, I had about 10,000 followers. And then a few of my videos blew up and got a couple million views. From there it just kept going up."
Today, Lewis has more than 145,000 followers on TikTok. They get the news on the newest products in the NoLoveLeftco line, all of which Lewis designed himself. Graphic design and marketing weren't the only skills he picked up during the pandemic, either.
"I've been learning to barber, tattoo and stuff," he said. "I really like art. Anything related to art, I just YouTube it and figure out how to do it."
Getting the business up and running was a fun diversion during the early days of the pandemic, when Lewis and the rest of the TF South student body were doing remote learning and sports were mostly shut down. Now that in-person classes have returned and he's back playing a full basketball season, Lewis has had to flex his time management muscles.
"I would say it's not hard but it's definitely different," he said, "because I can't put the majority of my time into it. It's not like the summer when I could just have basketball practice and come home and do that. I pretty much devote my weekends to (the business). The week is for school and basketball and stuff."
As far as basketball is concerned, Lewis has a new role this season. In the COVID-delayed spring pandemic season, he was South's only non-senior starter. Now he's the centerpiece of a team that is mostly new and the one who is doing the mentoring.
"I feel like I'm taking on that role pretty good, bringing my guys along," Lewis said. "I know we had a rough start. But in practice we're really trying to lock in, focus on defense and stuff. Really, just staying on point, staying disciplined."
South finished sixth at the season-opening Chicago Heights Classic, going 1-3 with a win over Lincoln-Way Central and losses to three highly regarded opponents: Hillcrest, Bloom and Homewood-Flossmoor.
South then lost 59-53 to Evergreen Park last Thursday in its South Suburban Conference opener. None of the losses were by more than 10 points, so Lewis and his teammates feel like they're not far away from being a good team.
South coach Todd Gillespie has seen Lewis grow into his new role.
"He's taking up more of a leadership role," Gillespie said. "He's more serious and more focused. Overall you can really tell that he's really trying to lead by example as best he can. 'X' is naturally a quiet person. But he's just trying to come out of that shell."
And being an internet celebrity for his clothing line may help accelerate that process.