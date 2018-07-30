The Beach Boys surfed through their biggest hits and delivered an energetic show recently at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan.
The group, which performed at the casino's Silver Creek Event Center, began their surfin' safari on an upbeat note with "Do It Again."
They proceeded immediately with "Surfing Safari," "Catch a Wave" and "Hawaii."
The Beach Boys, with lead singer Mike Love at the helm, and longtime member Bruce Johnston, now also features Scott Totten, Jeffrey Foskett, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill and Keith Hubacher. (Brian Wilson is not in this group.)
During the concert, video footage and still photos flashed across the screens showing past concert footage, pictures of the band in the '60s and '70s and other images of The Beach Boys with various celebrities and musicians. It was a fun, historical view of the band through the ages.
The show was largely a greatest hits extravaganza. Love frequently talked to the audience proving to be a jovial leader of the musical summer party.
Among Beach Boys favorites on the summer show roster were "Surfer Girl," "Don't Worry Baby," "Little Deuce Coupe," "409," "Fun, Fun, Fun," "In My Room," "California Girls," "Wouldn't It Be Nice," "Help Me Rhonda" and more.
Johnston offered up the ballad "Disney Girls," which he wrote and recorded in the early '70s. Love's son, Christian, performed a strong version of "God Only Knows" in tribute to his late uncle, Carl Wilson, one of the original members of the group.
The drummer for the group is John Cowsill, who many fans will remember as a member of The Cowsills, the popular family band that was established in the 1960s. Cowsills' quick drumming skills were perfect for the rolling surfing tunes.
Other highlighted songs in The Beach Boys show included "Good Vibrations," "Barbara Ann," and "Sloop John B."
Music lovers looking for a fun night out can't go wrong spending a couple of hours with The Beach Boys and their summer sounds.