The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis announces new exhibits for 2021

As we start making plans for family fun in the months ahead, the most hands-on place in the state has announced its 2021 line-up of exhibits. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis is introducing a number of temporary and permanent exhibits to entertain, educate and enlighten children of all ages.

“Families will enjoy a wide variety of experiences from science with a cast of SUE the T. rex romping under the same roof as Bucky, our own teenage T. rex to cartoons such as DC Super Heroes Dora and Diego, Barbie, and health and fitness in our outdoor sports utopia. And we will open the only exhibit in the world focused on the life of the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Malala Yousafzai,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

Continuing throughout 2021 is Barbie You Can Be Anything: The Experience, which explores different careers and shows examples of powerful women who have broken down barriers in their fields, so it’s a very appropriate exhibit to visit as we celebrate Women’s History Month in March.