For foodies and food professionals, the Lyric Opera House in Chicago was the place to be on June 5.

It was there that acclaimed chefs, restaurateurs and a variety of other food and spirits experts gathered for the esteemed James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Awards, which is akin to The Oscars film stars receive on Academy Award night, drew foodies from across the nation to The Windy City for an awards ceremony at Lyric Opera and a reception later at Chicago's Union Station.

Co-hosts of the awards ceremony, which took the theme Good Food For Good, were Eric Adjepong; Esther Choi; Gail Simmons and Andrew Zimmern.

The James Beard Awards ceremony was long held in New York. It's been presented in Chicago since 2015.

A variety of awards are given in a number of categories including Outstanding Restaurateur, Outstanding Chef, Outstanding Service and other honors.

The James Beard Foundation Awards, named for the late teacher/cookbook author James Beard, were established in 1990.

For more information on the James Beard Foundation and the awards, visit jamesbeard.org.

Winners of The 2023 James Beard Awards included Damarr Brown of Virtue in Chicago for Emerging Chef; Tim Flores and Genie Kwon of Kasama in Chicago for Best Chef: Great Lakes; Rob Rubba of Oyster, Oyster in Washington D.C. for Outstanding Chef; Friday Saturday Sunday in Philadelphia for Outstanding Restaurant; Kann in Portland, Oregon for Best New Restaurant; Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group for Outstanding Restaurateur; Sherry Pocknett of Sly Fox Den Too of Charlestown, Rhode Island; and others.

receiving the Humanitatian of the Year Award were Olivia Watkins and Karen Washington, co-founders of the Black Farmer Fund. Earning the Lifetime Achievement Award was cookbook author and teacher Madhur Jaffrey.

In the America's Classics category, honorees were Joe’s Bakery & Coffee Shop in Austin, Texas; La Casita Blanca in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Manago Hotel in Captain Cook, Hawaii; Nezinscot Farm in Turner, Maine; Pekin Noodle Parlor in Butte, Montana; and Wagner’s Village Inn in Oldenburg, Indiana.

For more information about the James Beard Foundation Awards, visit jamesbeard.org/awards. For up-to-the-minute news about the Awards follow @beardfoundation on Twitter and Instagram and keep an eye out for posts using #jbfa and #goodfoodforgood.