The Beatles will also be a focus of a huge festival happening in Rosemont this weekend.

The Fest for Beatles Fans takes place Aug. 11 to 13 at The Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Rosemont.

In addition to a huge Beatles marketplace and showings of movies, videos and taped interviews, there are live performances, trivia games, author presentations, a Battle of the Bands and much more.

Guests at this year's fest will include Gregg Bissonette, Pattie Boyd, who was George Harrison's first wife, Terry Sylvester, Joey Molland, Jay Bergen, and the bands The Weeklings, Liverpool and Cellophane Flowers.

To learn more about the event, visit thefest.com.