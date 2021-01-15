The First Choice for Orthopedic Care in Northwest Indiana

…I didn’t fall.

…I didn’t get into a fight.

…I didn’t go all out at the gym.

Well, there are several conditions that cause discomfort but aren’t caused by a traumatic activity. How can you identify what’s wrong and how to make your shoulder feel better?

Here are 3 possible causes why your shoulder is hurting.

#1 Rotator cuff tendonitis and bursitis: Rotator cuff tendonitis happens when the tendons in the rotator cuff (the group of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint) become irritated or damaged. Similarly, rotator cuff bursitis occurs when the bursa, or lining that provides a cushion between the bones and the tendons becomes swollen or irritated. The two are usually closely related and can happen at the same time.

#2 Rotator cuff tears: The same overuse that leads to tendonitis can lead to rotator cuff tears. Eventually the chronic inflammation and degeneration can cause the tendon to wear down and tear. The pain of a tear is more of an aching or throbbing discomfort that can interrupt sleep.