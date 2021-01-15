The First Choice for Orthopedic Care in Northwest Indiana

Great Lakes Ortho offers cutting-edge treatments for knee and joint pain
Painful knee from osteoarthritis? A soft-tissue injury? Dr. Keith Pitchford at Great Lakes Orthopedics & Sports Medicine has answers, explaining how viscosupplementation (HA) and platelet-rich therapy (PRP) work and why he chooses them to treat different painful conditions.
Pitchford is founder and CEO of Great Lakes Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, with offices in St. John, Crown Point and Lowell. Great Lakes is also affiliated with an outstanding outpatient surgery center in Merrillville.
Viscosupplementation (HA)
There is no cure for osteoarthritis, which can cause knee pain – but relief is available. HA refers to hyaluronic acid, a thick fluid produced naturally by the body that lubricates the joint and is a shock absorber for bones moving against each other. Viscosupplementation refers to injecting HA into a mildly to moderately painful arthritic knee. “It’s used to get control of the inflammation and swelling so that patients can exercise and return to daily functions,” says Pitchford.
Osteoarthritis can cause loss of some cartilage that lines the ends of bones. Nothing will restore that cartilage, which develops in the very early stage of a fetus. But cells can be obtained from the patient and sent to the tissue bank Genzyme, which sends back a slurry to be injected into the space between the cartilage and bone, where it turns into scar tissue. “The scar tissue doesn’t have the same structural integrity as cartilage but it helps maintain the integrity of the remaining cartilage. Some studies have also shown that viscosupplementation makes the cartilage that’s left more robust,” says Pitchford.
He uses a series of three injections over three weeks, “because the goal is to downplay the inflammatory response in the knee joint,” says Pitchford.
Viscosupplementation, FDA-approved for use only with the knee, came to the U.S. about 25 years ago from Europe, where it had been used for many years. “It can manage pain for someone not ready to have knee replacement surgery,” says Pitchford. It is established as an effective option to surgery for arthritic knee pain not managed by exercise, physical therapy or over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medicines. HA can prevent mildly arthritic joint pain from worsening.
“I’ve done thousands of injections of viscosupplementation over the years, and it certainly does help,” says Pitchford.
Most major insurance companies cover the treatment, though authorization is usually required.
Platelet-rich plasma (PRP)
Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy involves injections of a concentration of a patient’s own platelets to accelerate the healing of injured tendons, ligaments and muscles. A newer injectable, PRP has been shown to promote the healing response so the body is the treatment. Blood is removed from the veins sterilely, transferred to a vacuum tube and spun in a centrifuge at an extremely high rate of speed. That separates the blood components and allows the practitioner at Great Lakes Orthopedic & Sports Medicine to inject the healing platelets back into the tendons or joints.
Clinical trials have shown the procedure creates healthy tendon tissue and reduces inflammation within the joints substantially. The technique is still being researched and many insurance companies do not cover the fee for the injectable. But for patients who are athletes, Great Lakes Orthopedics & Sports Medicine uses the treatment to stimulate the healing response naturally. That reduces athletes’ down time after surgeries. Studies have shown PRP helps heal soft-tissue injuries such as partial tears of tendons, including Achilles Tendon, quadriceps and patellar tendons around the knee, and rotator cuff tendons in the shoulder.
“It can give some anti-inflammatory component, but the real value of PRP is in the healing benefit, anywhere where you want to jump-start healing,” says Pitchford. With PRP, patients can reduce or eliminate strong medications and anti-inflammatory drugs. Since the treatment uses the patient’s own blood, there is no risk of infection or rejection.
Most insurance providers do not cover PRP.
As for considering stem cell therapy, Pitchford says people may think stem cells are a panacea, that the stem cells turn on cartilage cells, but that does not happen. “In the right setting, in the right context (stem cell therapy) can enhance someone’s functional capacity long term. But the jury is still out on stem cell therapy for the knee,” says Pitchford.
He warns against practitioners promoting stem cell therapy and charging thousands and thousands of dollars for a series of injections. At Great Lakes Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, HA and PRP injections cost less than a thousand dollars, in today’s market.
Viscosupplementation to reduce knee pain from osteoarthritis and platelet-rich therapy for soft-tissue injuries have become the gold standard in treatment, says Pitchford.
Patients are assured that measures are in place to ensure that Great Lakes Orthopedic is a safe facility during the pandemic. “We have safeguards in place, such as taking temperatures before entering our facility; offering the option of staying in the car if patients are more comfortable with that; and wiping down every hard surface after every patient. None of our staff has had COVID-19,” says Pitchford.
Pitchford’s medical degree is from Midwestern University (formerly Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine), where he also served his internship and residency in orthopedic surgery. He was fellowship trained at the University of Illinois and lectures to residents at Midwestern University. In addition to his private practice as an orthopedic surgeon, Pitchford is an assistant professor for orthopedic surgery at Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Ill., and an associate professor at Marian University in Indianapolis.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.glorthopedics.com.
Are you adding to knee pain?
Dr. Keith Pitchford, founder and CEO of Great Lakes Orthopedic & Sports Medicine, explains how extra body weight can increase knee pain: “The impact on your knees is seven times your body weight. People are trying to do 10,000 steps a day. That’s a huge multiplier. I tell people if they lose 10 pounds that’s 40 fewer pounds with every step. Multiply that times the 10,000 steps, and you’re reducing the weight on knees by 50,000 pounds a day. I use the (viscosupplementation) injections within a whole program that includes weight reduction.”
SHOULDER GIVING YOU FITS AT NIGHT??
Online Shoulder Pain Seminar Reveals How To Get Your Sleep Back
Dear Fellow NW Indiana Resident,
Your shoulder ruining a good night’s sleep is the worst thing. You toss and turn and could not find a comfortable position to sleep in. You end up on the recliner just to get a few hours of sleep in. The crazy thing is when you lack sleep, you get cranky. It impacts you, your loved ones, and everyone around you. And it does not have to be that way.
What Could Be Causing Your Shoulder Pain?
Your shoulder is killing you, but you can’t think of anything you did to make it hurt.
…I didn’t fall.
…I didn’t get into a fight.
…I didn’t go all out at the gym.
Well, there are several conditions that cause discomfort but aren’t caused by a traumatic activity. How can you identify what’s wrong and how to make your shoulder feel better?
Here are 3 possible causes why your shoulder is hurting.
#1 Rotator cuff tendonitis and bursitis: Rotator cuff tendonitis happens when the tendons in the rotator cuff (the group of muscles and tendons that surround the shoulder joint) become irritated or damaged. Similarly, rotator cuff bursitis occurs when the bursa, or lining that provides a cushion between the bones and the tendons becomes swollen or irritated. The two are usually closely related and can happen at the same time.
#2 Rotator cuff tears: The same overuse that leads to tendonitis can lead to rotator cuff tears. Eventually the chronic inflammation and degeneration can cause the tendon to wear down and tear. The pain of a tear is more of an aching or throbbing discomfort that can interrupt sleep.
#3 Arthritis: Patients can experience intense shoulder pain as a result of arthritis as well. Many people have never had a documented injury or trauma to their shoulder area. It’s important to look at the patient’s history to determine if there were any injuries—or injuries that may have gone undiagnosed. Otherwise, a fair amount of people can experience shoulder pain due to arthritis without any prior injury.
Online Shoulder Pain Seminar
WEDNESDAY JANUARY 20th at 7:00 PM
During the workshop, my good friend and Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Keith Pitchford, of Great Lakes Orthopedics will be joining me to discuss in further detail the following topics:
• The 3 Most Common Causes of Shoulder Pain
• Know which rotator cuff muscle is affected
(there are 4 rotator cuff muscles)
• How to correct the cause of your pain and speed up the healing process
• Prevent your shoulder from getting worse, and avoid the single biggest mistake shoulder pain sufferers make
• And when is surgery appropriate
Sincerely,
Dr. Arlan Alburo, PT, DPT, MTC
Orthopedic and Balance Therapy Specialists
