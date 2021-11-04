The Freedom to Vote is Nonpartisan

For the third time this year, all 50 Senate Democrats voted to advance major voting rights legislation, and all Senate Republicans voted against allowing a public debate. On Oct. 20, they blocked the Freedom to Vote Act, a bill with common-sense reforms and widespread support. It’s a compilation of tried-and-true solutions empowering voters in states — bipartisan reforms that help ensure our elected officials represent we the people, not secret special interests.

Today, many Americans are skeptical about who our elected officials are working for. Seven in 10 of us believe “the economy is rigged to advantage the rich and powerful” and “traditional parties and politicians don’t care about people like me.” Yet for three years, Senate Republicans have refused to allow even public debate on a bill to protect our freedom to vote and get big money out of politics. This marks a huge, and troubling, change. Since the earliest days of our country, government “by the people” has been something Americans agreed on — regardless of party.

The Voting Rights Act is a good example of how the work of “keeping our Republic” has historically crossed party boundaries. Each time it has been updated, a Republican president signed it into law.

How is it that, today, Senate Republicans view protecting the freedom to vote as a partisan issue?