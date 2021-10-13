The Green Idlib Council: A New Model for Political Solutions

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, and CENTCOM Commander Kenneth McKenzie recently finished days of testimony in front of the Senate and House Armed Services Committees and the American people. Congressmen and senators alike followed a familiar pattern of demanding answers to curated questions.

Despite these maneuvers, it was clear to everyone – we lost in Afghanistan and the people in that room were responsible. After 20 years, it was obvious that elected officials and military officers were consumed with process over results. Questions ranged from “Can we still utilize over-the-horizon capability to kill Al-Qaeda?” to “How many troops did you recommend we keep in Afghanistan?”

The question not asked was how the Taliban were able to not only survive, but grow in influence over the past two decades.

American leaders, both civilian and military, endlessly boast about our extensive “toolbox.” Unfortunately, they seldom choose any solution that is not simply weapons, troops or money. Digging into this so-called toolbox is not something careerists are likely to do. If they did, they would discover a shiny, never-before-used tool — good local governance.