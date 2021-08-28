The Indiana Dunes Outdoor Adventure Festival returns in September

It's time to hike, paddle and celebrate the great outdoors in Northwest Indiana.

The Indiana Dunes Outdoor Adventure Festival returns next month.

The Indiana Dunes National Park will host the three-day festival from Sept. 10-12 in conjunction with the Indiana Dunes State Park and Indiana Dunes Tourism.

More than 50 outdoor activities will take place across the Indiana Dunes region.

"The festival will showcase the region’s outdoor activities such as hiking, paddling, biking, geo-caching, photography, birding, and so many others," the National Park Service said in a press release. "The festival has events for everyone including families, beginners, experts, and those with limited mobility. The festival has been modified to ensure that social distancing and small group sizes can be maintained to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required inside national park buildings but are optional outdoors."

The festival is free and open to the public. No registration is required.