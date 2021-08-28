 Skip to main content
The Indiana Dunes Outdoor Adventure Festival returns in September

The Indiana Dunes are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

It's time to hike, paddle and celebrate the great outdoors in Northwest Indiana.

The Indiana Dunes Outdoor Adventure Festival returns next month.

The Indiana Dunes National Park will host the three-day festival from Sept. 10-12 in conjunction with the Indiana Dunes State Park and Indiana Dunes Tourism.

More than 50 outdoor activities will take place across the Indiana Dunes region.

"The festival will showcase the region’s outdoor activities such as hiking, paddling, biking, geo-caching, photography, birding, and so many others," the National Park Service said in a press release. "The festival has events for everyone including families, beginners, experts, and those with limited mobility. The festival has been modified to ensure that social distancing and small group sizes can be maintained to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Masks are required inside national park buildings but are optional outdoors." 

The festival is free and open to the public. No registration is required.

Attendees are encouraged to try to squeeze in as many events as they can during the festival.

"Highlights of the weekend include a paddling trip on the Little Calumet River, dozens of hikes and bike rides led by experts across the entire region, and access to national park areas not normally open to the public," the National Park Service said in a press release.

For more information, visit nps.gov/indu, go to facebook.com/IndianaDunesNPS, or stop by the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center, located at 1215 N. Ind. 49 in Porter.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

