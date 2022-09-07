The Insiders, Crawpuppies, Mike & Joe, Spazmatics tuning up to keep fest-goers dancing to the music

Popcorn, fun runs, vendors and a parade are all so exciting, but no festival is complete without the upbeat tempo of music. And this year's lineup at the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival promises to deliver.

The bands kickoff at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10, on the Main Stage at Northwest Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza, with The Insiders: A Tom Petty Tribute. This group is the real deal. They say that if you close your eyes, you might think you're listening to the late rocker himself, and once you open them, you still might be fooled.

Frontman Max Lockwood grew up listening to his mom play Tom Petty's Greatest Hits while she worked out. Lockwood would sing along, and in high school, his band covered Tom Petty and the Heartbreaker songs at their frequent shows in Western Michigan. Many in the crowd thought he sounded a lot like Petty.

After Petty's death in October 2017, Lockwood got six of his favorite musicians together as The Insiders and played a benefit concert that raised thousands for a local domestic violence shelter. The rest is history, with sold-out shows wherever they perform.

Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., The Insiders tour the Midwest and beyond. Learn more and listen at theinsiderstribute.com.

At 1:15 p.m. festival goers can rock to The Crawpuppies, which has a huge following in Northwest Indiana and Chicagoland. The band returns to the Valparaiso Popcorn Festival after a five-year hiatus, and lead singer and songwriter Chad Clifford is back from London and Liverpool, where he performed and retraced the footsteps of his favorite band, The Beatles. Clifford owns Front Porch Music and plays many solo acoustic shows in the Midwest.

With more than 2,500 shows under their belts since their formation in 1995, The Crawpuppies have shared the stage with such well-known acts as Blues Traveler, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Counting Crows, Cracker, Hansen, Live, Styx, Sublime, Matthew Sweet and John Waite. The band will feature selections from their original albums, classic rock and '80s pop music covers. For more on The Crawpuppies, visit crawpuppies.com/media.

If you love to rock to hits from the '70s, '80s and '90s, head to the Main Stage at 3 p.m. to listen to modern rock cover band Mike & Joe. The band covers an extensive list of popular artists, including Blink 182, Fallout Boy, Fleetwood Mac, Florida Georgia Line, Foo Fighters, Goo Goo Dolls, Jimmy Eat World, Mumford & Sons, Maroon 5, Dave Matthews Band, O.A.R. (Of A Revolution), Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, The Cure, Eagles, Third Eye Blind, Justin Timberlake, Train, U2, Keith Urban, Sublime and Weezer. Learn more about Mike & Joe at mikeandjoe.com.

The final performance of the Popcorn Festival belongs to The Spazmatics. Beginning at 5 p.m. The Spazmatics, known as "the Ultimate '80s New Wave Tribute," will delight the audience with energetic sounds and unique dance steps. For more information on The Spazmatics, visit chicagospazmatics.com.