‘Nurturing’ Ivy Tech program fuels desire of 911 center manager to pursue legal technology degree
How many people get the opportunity to make an impact on the lives of others while enriching their own?
Steve Schroers of Highland has been fortunate to do both. While working full time as the IT manager for the Lake County 911 center, Schroers studied Computer Information Technology at Ivy Tech Community College and earned his Associate Degree in Applied Science with a 4.0 grade point average.
“Working at the 911 center has allowed me to dive into more areas of information technology and has given me the opportunity to progress into studying IT based in the legal field,” Schroers said.
Being exposed to a wide range of topics at Ivy Tech also sparked many interests for Schroers. “I have found new interests in specific areas in which I am currently pursuing additional studies,” he said.
Schroers also has earned a number of professional certifications from the Computing Technology Industry Association and through Microsoft. Through Ivy Tech, he was able to utilize courseware from these vendors, versus other materials, he said.
Schroers’ certifications include CompTIA’s A+, Network+ and Security+, as well as Microsoft Office Specialist, which is composed of Word, Excel, Access, and Outlook.
“The certifications are vetted through Ivy Tech. I attended study sessions, did some self-study and took exams,” said Schroers. “I met course requirements, passed exams and provided complete test scores, and via Ivy Tech’s Certification Crosswalk, I was awarded course credits.
“Every single certification that I obtained, both from Ivy Tech and self-study, has proven valuable in my work at the 911 center,” he noted. “I believe certifications, in addition to a college education, provide the necessary knowledge and training to perform essential IT functions.”
Schroers noted that his Ivy Tech experience was positive and nurturing. “The encouragement of the instructors was outstanding; they cheered me on and pushed me to get the certifications,” he said. “I was overwhelmed by the support I received from the faculty.”
He added that Ivy Tech does a good job keeping course materials up to date and in line with current technologies. “Because of this, I felt no less than capable to take on the industry,” Schroers said. “The program itself was so robust; it focused on networks, PCs, coding and security, and it definitely prepared me for my career.”
Schroers is also a member of the Kappa Beta Delta and Phi Theta Kappa honor societies. He will continue his education at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis next semester, working toward a bachelor’s degree. He is particularly interested in Legal Informatics, focusing on what law firms do with legal proceedings and discovery and how computers can play a role in those areas.
“I’m a person who is always learning,” Schroers said. “While at IUPUI, I intend to return to Ivy Tech to take some additional courses.”
Schroers also volunteers as a technical liaison with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security District 1 Emergency Management Service Task Force. He has long been involved in EMS and maintains his EMS certification.
And Schroers has been selected as an Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumnus.
“Through the award application process, I had to show through my education and studies what I’ve done for the community and how I’ve helped the industry. In addition, I had to detail what I’ve done with IT and how I integrated it with my love of public safety,” he explained. “I couldn’t have done this alone; I have to credit Ivy Tech with helping me achieve this milestone.”
For more information, visit ivytech.edu or call 1-888-IVY-LINE.