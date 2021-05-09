The judges

A member of the Indiana State Board of Nursing and president for four years, King has received the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, Northwest Indiana Influential Women in Education 2016 and most recently the 2017 Athena Award, for leadership and mentoring of women. She is a member of the executive leadership team for Go Red for Women and a board member of the Lake County American Heart Association. She also sits on the Area Health Education Center Advisory Council. She also lectures on a variety of topics at a local, regional and national level.

Jennifer Philbin, dean of nursing, Ivy Tech Community College

Jennifer Philbin, MSN, RN, received her bachelor’s degree from Lewis University in 1996 and her master’s from South University in 2009. She has been in academia for more than 15 years at LPN and RN programs in Illinois and Indiana. In her current role as dean of the School of Nursing at Ivy Tech, Philbin has overseen the LPN, RN and LPN to RN educational tracks for the Ivy Tech’s Lake County campus for four years.